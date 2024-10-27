Mike Gundy Gets Brutally Honest About Oklahoma State Players
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are now 3-5 on the season. They're on a five-game losing streak, which is the worst streak since Mike Gundy arrived as the program's head coach. Needless to say, times are getting bad in Stillwater.
The team hit the road in Week 9 to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco, TX, where they took a gut-wrenching 38-28 loss. The Cowboys are simply not a good football team, which is odd given the amount of returning talent they had from the 2023 season.
Oklahoma State is 0-5 in Big 12 play, in a year in which they could have easily done enough to win the conference title. A season ago, with the same roster makeup, they made the title game where they lost to Texas, who is now a member of the SEC.
After the game, Gundy was quite blunt about his players.
“They need to do some soul searching," Gundy said.
Evidently, it's not fair to place the blame solely on the players, nor is it the coaching staff. The coordinators, had it not been for a turnaround last season, would both be on the hot seat. Gundy, himself, was on the hot seat after a poor start a season ago.
While Gundy wants to claim the players need to do some soul-searching -- the very players who posted a 10-4 record a season ago -- it might be time for a major coaching staff change. Potentially shaking up the consistency the program has had for the past two decades.
