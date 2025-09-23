Mike Gundy Not Ready for Oklahoma State Tenure to End
Oklahoma State hasn’t had a coaching search in over two decades, and Mike Gundy would like it to stay that way.
After falling to Tulsa 19-12 on Friday night, the calls for Gundy to lose his job were louder than ever before, including some chants in the student section about it. On Monday, Gundy had no issues addressing some of the chatter that has taken place in recent weeks, even empathizing with the fans who simply want a winning program to be proud of.
Sure, Gundy has heard everything that’s been thrown his way, but he still hasn’t changed his mind about where he wants to be. When asked whether he wants to be at OSU beyond this season, he wasted no time confirming that Stillwater was his desired workplace.
Over the past two seasons, there have been plenty of reasons to doubt Gundy’s ability to be an elite coach at this level at this point in his career. The benefit of the doubt helped him get through the offseason unscathed, but a loss at home to Tulsa might have undone any bit of goodwill he acquired in the offseason.
Still, Gundy is the most successful coach in OSU history by a wide margin. Simply put, Gundy is the mastermind behind all of the success the Cowboys have seen over the past two decades, which includes a couple of near-championship seasons.
To say that his time is over in Stillwater might be a bit premature, but it certainly appears that’s where this situation is headed. Maybe he could have survived a 5-7 season with some competitive losses, but the Pokes might be well on their way to a 1-11 campaign. Staring at a nine-game Big 12 slate where they will likely be the underdog in every contest, the Cowboys might be gearing up for consecutive 0-9 conference records.
While Gundy has no doubts about where he wants to be moving forward, he won’t have much say in his future if things don’t turn around dramatically over the next several weeks. This is far from the first time Gundy has been counted out at OSU, but if he doesn’t prove his doubters wrong, it could easily be the last.