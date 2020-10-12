Oklahoma State Will Stick to Routine and Big 12 Says Cowboys and Bears will Play Dec. 12

STILLWATER -- My colleague on the Cowboy Radio Network, voice of the Cowboys Dave Hunziker loves to say, "It's 2020" whenever strange things happen, so when Baylor had to postpone the game this coming Saturday because of a strong increase in COVID-19 positive tests in their football program it created something I've never seen in a college football schedule, a double bye week. The Cowboys were off last Saturday and now will be off again on Oct. 17 before, hopefully, resuming the season with a showdown game with Big 12 co-leader Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 24. I also learned today through inquiring with the Big 12 that Oklahoma State can count on being in Waco to play Baylor on Dec. 12 regardless of the way the Big 12 standings look and even if they are one of two teams that has clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Hey Dave, "It's 2020."

The Big 12 was the issuing source last night of the postponement of the Oklahoma State at Baylor game for this coming Saturday. The game was primed for ABC at 6:30 p.m. and a national television audience. In the word of one Oklahoma State football recruiting staff member, "You can't get that back. That is a real shame and loss of a great opportunity."

Here was the Big 12 announcement:

The Big 12 Conference announces the postponement of the Saturday, October 17, Oklahoma State at Baylor football game. Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.

Okay, I get that announcement, but what if Oklahoma State and another Big 12 school have both clinched a place in the championship game. The Oklahoma State-Baylor game is not needed to determine the game participants. Why would you play the contest that would have lost most of it's meaning? The playing of the game would also give Oklahoma State's opponent a bye week and two weeks to prepare for the championship. If Oklahoma State were unbeaten then it would also risk their record for a game with little meaning. There is also the possibility of injury leading up to the championship game the next Saturday.

Bob Burda, who is the senior associate commissioner of the Big 12 for communications returned my inquiry and was the Big 12 official that confirmed my text from Joni Lehmenn at the conference office that stated the game would be played regardless on Dec. 12.

"If neither team is in the championship game then they will play it on Dec. 12 and the championship game will be played that day as well," Burda said. "That game will help us fulfill our requirments to our television partners."

Asked about the circumstances if Oklahoma State is clinched with another school for the championship game, Burda replied.

"They will play the game," he emphasized. "It could be used as another data point for the College Football Playoff Committee since other conferences won't be playing as many games. It also could be needed to decide our bowl order for teams in the conference."

I get that. I also understand that it is really tough to ask a team preparing for a championship to go play a game that doesn't factor as they prepare for a championship game. It is also a postponement that was not Oklahoma State's fault.

Again, it's 2020.

Now, as for Mike Gundy and preparing for Iowa State, this week is a bye week for the Cyclones, so that evens this week out. Gundy is good at not making excuses or setting that up for his team. He is also a big believer in sticking to the routine. I once heard a Navy Seal say, "You plan your dive and then you dive your plan." Mike Gundy believes that.

Mike Gundy and Matt Campbell talk about things before their two teams played in Ames, Iowa. A game the Cowboys won 34-27. Jeffrey Becker - USA TODAY Sports Images

"We're going to stick to our routine because we have another open week," Gundy said. "Because we have two open weeks we've been fairly comfortable over the years in getting our work done and also giving them somewhat of a break. That's what we'll do and we'll try to keep them focused. They like to play games but we can't have one this week. They are mature enough to know that if we don't have three good practices this week then you take a chance on not playing as good even though we know the game is not until next Saturday."

Gundy's team has handled COVID-19 well with just three active cases going into this week. Now they will need to do it again, but a big part of that is knowing what is at stake.

"Nothing surprises us and when we started this we felt we could run into a game or two where there would be COVID issues on our team or another team," Gundy said during the Big 12 Coaches Teleconference. "We've been working on Baylor and now you take that and put that in the filing cabinet and you open up Iowa State."

In other words, the Cowboys will be prepared for what is ahead and they won't look behind.

Although, I will write this for all of you Oklahoma State fans to think about. Everything this team went through going back to the day spring football was suspended, to Mike Gundy's first teleconference with the media where he outlined a plan that drew rousing ciriticism but was mostly accurate, to the shirt incident fishing and Chuba Hubbard's reaction, and all of the summer ups and downs have led this Oklahoma State team to be comfortable with each other, a renewed sense of team and relationships within the organization, and focus on what goals they are after.