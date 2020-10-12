SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Will Stick to Routine and Big 12 Says Cowboys and Bears will Play Dec. 12

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- My colleague on the Cowboy Radio Network, voice of the Cowboys Dave Hunziker loves to say, "It's 2020" whenever strange things happen, so when Baylor had to postpone the game this coming Saturday because of a strong increase in COVID-19 positive tests in their football program it created something I've never seen in a college football schedule, a double bye week. The Cowboys were off last Saturday and now will be off again on Oct. 17 before, hopefully, resuming the season with a showdown game with Big 12 co-leader Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 24. I also learned today through inquiring with the Big 12 that Oklahoma State can count on being in Waco to play Baylor on Dec. 12 regardless of the way the Big 12 standings look and even if they are one of two teams that has clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Hey Dave, "It's 2020."

The Big 12 was the issuing source last night of the postponement of the Oklahoma State at Baylor game for this coming Saturday. The game was primed for ABC at 6:30 p.m. and a national television audience. In the word of one Oklahoma State football recruiting staff member, "You can't get that back. That is a real shame and loss of a great opportunity." 

Here was the Big 12 announcement: 

The Big 12 Conference announces the postponement of the Saturday, October 17, Oklahoma State at Baylor football game. Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants. 

Okay, I get that announcement, but what if Oklahoma State and another Big 12 school have both clinched a place in the championship game. The Oklahoma State-Baylor game is not needed to determine the game participants. Why would you play the contest that would have lost most of it's meaning? The playing of the game would also give Oklahoma State's opponent a bye week and two weeks to prepare for the championship. If Oklahoma State were unbeaten then it would also risk their record for a game with little meaning. There is also the possibility of injury leading up to the championship game the next Saturday. 

Bob Burda, who is the senior associate commissioner of the Big 12 for communications returned my inquiry and was the Big 12 official that confirmed my text from Joni Lehmenn at the conference office that stated the game would be played regardless on Dec. 12. 

"If neither team is in the championship game then they will play it on Dec. 12 and the championship game will be played that day as well," Burda said. "That game will help us fulfill our requirments to our television partners."

Asked about the circumstances if Oklahoma State is clinched with another school for the championship game, Burda replied.

"They will play the game," he emphasized. "It could be used as another data point for the College Football Playoff Committee since other conferences won't be playing as many games. It also could be needed to decide our bowl order for teams in the conference."

I get that. I also understand that it is really tough to ask a team preparing for a championship to go play a game that doesn't factor as they prepare for a championship game. It is also a postponement that was not Oklahoma State's fault. 

Again, it's 2020.

Now, as for Mike Gundy and preparing for Iowa State, this week is a bye week for the Cyclones, so that evens this week out. Gundy is good at not making excuses or setting that up for his team. He is also a big believer in sticking to the routine. I once heard a Navy Seal say, "You plan your dive and then you dive your plan." Mike Gundy believes that.

USATSI_13572774_168384051_lowres
Mike Gundy and Matt Campbell talk about things before their two teams played in Ames, Iowa. A game the Cowboys won 34-27.Jeffrey Becker - USA TODAY Sports Images

"We're going to stick to our routine because we have another open week," Gundy said. "Because we have two open weeks we've been fairly comfortable over the years in getting our work done and also giving them somewhat of a break. That's what we'll do and we'll try to keep them focused. They like to play games but we can't have one this week. They are mature enough to know that if we don't have three good practices this week then you take a chance on not playing as good even though we know the game is not until next Saturday."

Gundy's team has handled COVID-19 well with just three active cases going into this week. Now they will need to do it again, but a big part of that is knowing what is at stake.

"Nothing surprises us and when we started this we felt we could run into a game or two where there would be COVID issues on our team or another team," Gundy said during the Big 12 Coaches Teleconference. "We've been working on Baylor and now you take that and put that in the filing cabinet and you open up Iowa State."

In other words, the Cowboys will be prepared for what is ahead and they won't look behind. 

Although, I will write this for all of you Oklahoma State fans to think about. Everything this team went through going back to the day spring football was suspended, to Mike Gundy's first teleconference with the media where he outlined a plan that drew rousing ciriticism but was mostly accurate, to the shirt incident fishing and Chuba Hubbard's reaction, and all of the summer ups and downs have led this Oklahoma State team to be comfortable with each other, a renewed sense of team and relationships within the organization, and focus on what goals they are after.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-2
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

anybody else want to go on record and say the Dec 12th game in Waco will not be played.

The B12 has become notorious for making stupid statements that they have to later change or retract. Wasn't it Bowlsby who said we would not play a schedule without a vaccine (or something like that)?

I'm guessing that moving the Champ game back one week is a good move, because there are bound to be other teams that will need to play that week, and the Waco claim does not allow for OSU having one or more other games cancelled.

So if we have another game that gets "cancelled" (either due to us or the other team), then what, we push the conf champ game back 2 weeks? (or we dump the BU game and play the other game)?

It's 2020!!

Kansas cowboy
Kansas cowboy

We get to easily distracted, like with rankings. Now it's all this virus , mask cancel games. We need to get back on task. Talk about how riley holds onto a lead like a hooker holds onto her knickers. Lmao Texas plays some ugly football. Alot of backup quarterback being this yr.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For No. 7 Cowboys, How is that Baylor Game Looking?

Oklahoma State football is hoping to play Baylor but the Bears have COVID-19 issues

Robert Allen

by

GumbyFromPokeyLand

Cowboy Football Does Way More With Less

Oklahoma State football is not known for landing big-time players, but rather getting the best football player regardless of recruiting ranking and developing them to be some of the best in the country.

Zach Lancaster

by

ArkieCowboy

Baylor Halts Football and Oklahoma State Has to Sit Another Week Until Iowa State

Oklahoma State football will wait until Dec, 12 to play Baylor and wait until Oct. 24 to play again when Iowa State comes to Stillwater.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Oklahoma State Updates Weekly COVID-19 Numbers

Oklahoma State Athletics has updated the weekly COVID-19 numbers throughout the athletic department on Monday afternoon

Zach Lancaster

Gundy on Baylor Game Postponement "Control What We Can Control"

Mike Gundy addressed the Baylor shutdown and game postponement in Monday's Big 12 teleconference and his message on moving forward was the "only option we have is to control what we can control."

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Move Up in Polls During Open Week

Oklahoma State sees rise in both weekly polls as two losses within the top 10 propelled Cowboys forward

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State-Iowa State Match Up

Game details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 Conference match up against Iowa State has been announced

Zach Lancaster

What Did Cowboys Learn on Big 12 Saturday Off?

Oklahoma State football had the Saturday off so they were about to learn about most of the rest of the Big 12.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State at Kansas: Official Game Thread

Here's the Pokes Report official game thread for Oklahoma State's first Big 12 road game against Kansas. Follow along with all the action and join in on the conversation in the comment section!

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Hoops to Live Stream First Official Practice of 2020-21 Season

You can watch Oklahoma State's first official practice of the Cade Cunningham era this coming Wednesday as the program will be live streaming the event.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy