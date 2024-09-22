Mike Gundy: OSU to Stick With Alan Bowman After QB Change Against Utah
Oklahoma State had a quarterback controversy for the first time in 2024.
On Saturday, No. 14 OSU lost 22-19 against No. 12 Utah in Stillwater in both teams’ Big 12 opener. While OSU scored a couple of late touchdowns to help the final score, its offense struggled to find any rhythm against a stout Utah defense.
After Alan Bowman threw for 89 yards in the first half, with an interception on OSU’s final drive of the second quarter, OSU elected to make a change. To begin the second half, sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel was under center for the Cowboys.
After using a three-quarterback system to begin the 2023 season, Bowman emerged as the starter for Big 12 play. Since then, the veteran transfer has been the unquestioned starter. However, with Rangel getting on the field in the third quarter, OSU coach Mike Gundy felt a need to try something different against Utah.
“I just felt like that we weren’t getting good play, and we needed a relief pitcher to get somebody else in there,” Gundy said. “And Garret had a tough day, so then we switched back. But as I said, we haven’t done that a lot here, but sometimes you gotta get a guy out and clear your mind a little bit.”
Bowman finished the game for the Cowboys after Rangel’s drives stalled. Bowman connected with Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens for a couple of late touchdowns as OSU looked to overcome a 19-point deficit in the fourth.
Gundy confirmed that Bowman would be the starter going forward despite his benching to start the second half. Bowman finished the game completing 16 of his 33 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
