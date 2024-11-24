Mike Gundy Plans to Return as Oklahoma State Coach in 2025
In the midst of a chaotic college football world, Oklahoma State will have some stability.
On Saturday, OSU coach Mike Gundy confirmed that he will be back for the 2025 season. While there was never much of a chance OSU would fire Gundy after only one bad year, there was some speculation about a potential retirement. However, the 57-year-old coach shot down that thought.
“There ain’t no way that the old lady’s letting me retire,” Gundy said. “I have as much energy now as I did when I took this job, and most of you guys think I’m crazy, which I am. When I get up in the morning, about 5:30, I start thinking about football.”
Coming off of a loss to Texas Tech, the Cowboys fell to 3-8 this season to secure the worst record in Gundy’s head coaching career. Throughout the season, Gundy has praised his players for coming into practice and working hard despite the season going poorly.
That attitude starts at the top with Gundy. Having a coach who loves football makes it easy for the players to keep going even in a rough year.
“Even though we’re in a tough situation that we haven’t been in in 18 years, I’m excited to come to work tomorrow and try to find a way to beat Colorado,” Gundy said. “I just like that stuff.”
OSU’s regular-season finale against Colorado is slated for Friday at 11 a.m. in Boulder. While OSU has no postseason to play for, it has an opportunity to end Colorado’s Big 12 title hopes.
With only one game remaining in his 20th season, Gundy has a career record of 169-87, had OSU in the top 25 in each of the past 17 years and has beaten a ranked opponent in all of his first 19 seasons.
Although Colorado lost on Saturday, if it stays in the top 25, Gundy will have a chance to keep that last streak alive and maybe take some momentum in year 21.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.