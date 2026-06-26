New Oklahoma State Star Caleb Hawkins Compared to Former All-American
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When the Oklahoma State Cowboys hired Eric Morris to be their head coach, they got a whole group of former North Texas football players as well.
Nearly 20 Mean Green players from last year's 12-2 team followed their head coach and most of the UNT staff to Stillwater for 2026.
Some have made consistent headlines this offseason, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker, a passer some believe is an under-the-radar NFL draft pick next April.
But there are other stars on this roster too. Recently, running back Caleb Hawkins was compared to a former All-American running back by former ESPN analyst David Pollock.
David Pollock’s All-American Comparison
The former ESPN College Gameday analyst now hosts the podcast “See Ball, Get Ball.” He spent a recent episode praising the Cowboys and saying he sees a really good team for 2026. He said he’s been watching more North Texas tape and that Hawkins — who played there last year — jumps off the tape.
In fact, it led Pollock to compare him to a former All-American running back.
“He reminds me a lot of Knowshon Moreno,” Pollock said.
Moreno spent four seasons at Georgia, including a redshirt year. He rushed for 3,616 yards and 27 touchdowns across three seasons. He was named a first-team all-American in 2008, his final year of college football. He was also named a two-time all-SEC selection and the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2007. Moreno played six years in the NFL, mostly for the Denver Broncos, and was a first-round pick coming out of college.
Hawkins is a Shawnee, Okla., native who is returning home after having one of the best true freshman seasons of any running back in FBS history. He the FBS record for touchdowns scored by a freshman with 29 total. With his 29 total touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns he ranked No. 1 in the FBS, as did his 174 points scored and 13.4 points per game. Because of that he was not only named a freshman all-American, but he was named a second- and third-team all-American by two different outlets.
He finished the season with 1,434 rushing yards to rank No. 5 in the FBS, carrying the ball 231 times for an average of 6.21 yards per carry. He also set UNT’s single-game record with five rushing touchdowns against UAB.
He and the rest of the North Texas transfers have a chance to help the Cowboys turn things around after a 1-11 season in 2025 and after two seasons in which they the program has won just four games.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard