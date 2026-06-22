What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Cowboys Faced Houston Cougars

The Big 12 Conference has a sense of humor sometimes. Especially its schedule-makers.

The Houston Cougars will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 17 in 2026. It will be one year and six days since the last time the two teams faced one another on Oct. 11, 2025, in Stillwater. It will be the third time the Cougars and Cowboys have faced each other in Big 12 action.

In the Big 12 they’ve split their two meetings, 1-1. All time, the Cowboys are 10-11-1 against the Cougars, with a 5-6 record at home and a 5-5-1 record away. All-time in conference action the Cowboys are 2-6 against the Cougars.

Wait, what? Yep, they were in a conference together before. Both were in the Missouri Valley Conference back in the day.

Here’s what happened the last time the Cowboys faced the Cougars.

The Last Time Oklahoma State Played Houston

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Since it was last year, it’s not hard to figure out how this one ended. The Cowboys lost, 39-17.

By the time the two teams met it was clear both were heading in different directions. The Cougars had split their first two league games, and the Cowboys hadn’t won a game since their season opener. OSU fans felt good about the start of the game. The Cowboys scored on the opening drive as Rodney Fields Jr. caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Shamar Rigby. Then things got away from OSU.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman answered by leading a drive that ended with his 3-yard touchdown run, which tied the game. Then Houston broke the tie with a 46-yard field goal from Ethan Sanchez.

The game flipped to the second quarter and the Cowboys tied it, 10-10, with a 37-yard field goal by Logan Ward.

After that, the Cowboys didn’t see any points until late in the fourth quarter. Houston scored the next 29 points to blow out the Cowboys.

Weigman threw two more touchdown passes, Sanchez kicked three more field goals and Dean Conners had a rushing touchdown for Houston. Oklahoma State’s remaining score came with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Noah Walters to Gavin Freeman.

Weigman threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Connors rushed for 83 yards and a score. Amare Thomas didn’t score, but he caught seven passes for 157 yards.

Four different Cowboys threw at least one pass. Sam Jackson V threw for 84 yards to lead OSU. Fields rushed for 44 yards and caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Freeman led the team with three receptions.