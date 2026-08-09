Five Things We Learned from Week 1 of Oklahoma State Football Camp

Three practices in and there's been so much to learn about Oklahoma State football as it enters its first season under new head coach Eric Morris.

Morris and his players went through their media day paces on Saturday, followed by a padded workout and a day off on Sunday. The week ahead features five practices, culminating with a scrimmage on Saturday, the first opportunity for these players to face off with one another in game-style atmosphere.

It won't be the same as that season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 5, but it's the closest the Cowboys can simulate.

Here are five things we learned after the first week of Oklahoma State practice, which encompassed three workouts and a media day.

Eric Morris’ Season Mantra

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every coach has one. Most are intentional about it. Nearly every mantra or a motto has a reason behind it. During his time with the media on Saturday Morris revealed his and he revealed why and it made so much sense. He called his team “some misfits.” Here's the context.

“We have a bunch of people from different situations, [and] some are coming off really positive situations where there were great players that got recruited at a high level, [and others] that hadn't gone through that before. I mean, you have guys like Wyatt [Young], Caleb [Hawkins] and Drew [Mestemaker] and they don’t get recruited out of high school. Then all of a sudden, they have a great season, they produce at a high level, and they have blue bloods all over the country calling.”

Morris is leaning into all the newness at the program. It isn't just him and his staff. He brought in nearly 90 new transfers, there's a freshman class and only a handful of Cowboys who stuck around from last year's 1-11 team. The smart thing to do is to lean into that and use it to motivate his team. It should resonate with his players and the fan base. Because who doesn’t want to overcome the odds to achieve success?

Some Jobs Are Guaranteed

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most of the positions in camp are up for grabs. But a few, as one might expect, are locked down. Morris reaffirmed that Drew Mestemaker is his starting quarterback. He reaffirmed that Caleb Hawkins will be the starting running back, though he did talk about how the other backs on the roster will plug into certain roles.

Wyatt Young is almost certain to be a starting wide receiver, though Morris didn’t put it in those terms. He also made it clear that the starting jobs at kicker and punter are locked down.

He went to great lengths to assess the roster with the media this week but handed out few “starting” jobs. Cornerback LaDainian Fields is the best returning defensive player, but Morris didn’t anoint him a starter. He indicated Fields still had to earn it.

There are only a few players with guarantees for Week 1. It should be a fun camp with 22 practices, including two scrimmages, remaining.

Shifting Practice Times

The Cowboys practiced in the morning for their first two workouts, but Morris said on Saturday that he plans to shift practice and scrimmage times to help players get used to the multiple television windows they'll deal with during the regular season.

After Saturday’s media day the Cowboys had their first padded workout in the afternoon. The two scrimmages are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. the following Saturday. Morris is working to mimic what players will have to deal with on gameday.

There are four traditional TV windows — 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. central time. The Cowboys play their first three games at 2:30 p.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Morris wants them to be able to handle the preparation.

Just One Position Group Timeline

Oklahoma State’s Jacob Sexton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most coaches are hesitant to discuss timelines for determining who gets starting jobs, especially that early in camp. Morris was hesitant to do so as well — except for one position group. And it's a critical one. He has the offensive line on a clock.

He told reporters that he hoped to have those positions “set in stone” by the end of the first scrimmage.

That is on Saturday. Morris said he wanted to get a firm determination because he needs that offensive line to build continuity before the season opener. Fans should remember most of the offensive line is new to Oklahoma State. The notable exception who could start is Jakobe Sanders, who is competing at center.

That's why Saturday’s scrimmage is important to that position group. Morris may be ready to make decisions by Saturday night.

New Eligibility Rules are Top of Mind

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris is generally in favor of the new age-based eligibility standard, the so-called “five-for-five.” He's already figuring it into his calculations when it comes to players that are dealing with injuries.

One notable player is Brayden Nelson, one of the offensive linemen that transferred in from North Texas. Nelson has been dealing with an injury and is on a slow ramp up. Morris isn't sure if Nelson will be ready for the beginning of the regular season. in past years, Morris would have a redshirt to think about using. Now he can give Nelson the time he needs to recover and still use him without burning it.

Nelson, if healthy, figures to be the starting left tackle. He was a tackle at North Texas last season, though Morris said Nelson could play inside as well.

But as he and the coaching staff make roster decisions and two-deep decisions, they're not putting limits on what younger players as the new rules don’t require them to do so.