NFL Kickoff 2025: Every Oklahoma State Player in the League This Season
Oklahoma State’s season is underway, and the NFL season is about to kick off, too.
Throughout OSU’s existence, it has sent numerous players to the next level. With so much success throughout the Mike Gundy era, sending players to the NFL has simply become the expectation in Stillwater.
With Thursday night marking the first game of the NFL season, with the Philadelphia Eagles celebrating their championship, there will soon be plenty of Cowboys on the field. Of the players who finished their college careers at OSU, 13 will be playing in the NFL this season.
Oklahoma State players in the NFL going into 2025
Justice Hill - Baltimore Ravens
Tylan Wallace - Baltimore Ravens
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
Amen Ogbongbemiga - Chicago Bears
Teven Jenkins - Cleveland Browns
Malcolm Rodriguez - Detroit Lions
Collin Oliver - Green Bay Packers
Emmanuel Ogbah - Jacksonville Jaguars
Ollie Gordon II - Miami Dolphins
Korie Black - New York Giants
Jaylen Warren - Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph - Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Martin - San Francisco 49ers
OSU has four new faces on this list, with the Pokes sending four players from last season’s squad to the NFL, with Martin, Oliver, Gordon and Black marking all of OSU’s selections from the 2025 NFL Draft.
OSU’s selections in the draft were quite fitting, considering who the Pokes already have in the NFL. Martin, Oliver and Black are the latest crop of defenders to join the NFL, with Ogbongbemiga, Rodriguez and Ogbah already representing OSU at the next level.
Meanwhile, Gordon could be the next former Cowboy running back to carve out a successful career as a pro. Making up four of OSU’s 13 NFL players, the Cowboys’ rushing attack has been lethal for quite some time.
With Hubbard leading the Panthers and Warren leading the Steelers, Gordon will look to carve out a solid role to begin his career, similar to what Hill is doing in Baltimore. OSU is especially well-represented in the AFC North.
Along with Hill and Warren, Rudolph, Jenkins and Wallace are also products of Mike Gundy’s offenses over the past decade and are all looking to take on some significant roles next season.
Although there’s no guarantee that these former Cowboys will be making headlines every Sunday, they will be representing the Pokes at the next level to begin next season, and will potentially be joined by others, such as Brennan Presley, at some point this fall.