Nick Saban Heaps Praise on Oklahoma State Quarterback Drew Mestemaker

One of the benefits of playing in a Top 25 matchup is that ESPN's College Gameday spends a little more time talking about your game.

That was the case for Oklahoma State (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) as they prepare for their showdown with Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday. While the Cowboys are not ranked in the Associated Press or the USA Today Top 25 polls, the Cowboys were ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings and right now that's what matters.

With Texas Tech ranked No. 12, this was one of two Top 25 CFP matchups in the Big 12 on Saturday. The other was No. 2 Utah against No. 23 Arizona. The Cowboys and the Red Raiders kick off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

Along with the Gameday crew delivering predictions for the game, they also previewed it. And during that preview, legendary head coach Nick Saban talked just a bit about what he likes about Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

Nick Saban on Drew Mestemaker

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Saban was on set with the rest of the Gameday crew talking about the game and he said that Mestemaker is a difference-maker at the position.

“This guy can spin it,” Saban said. “He's athletic. he processes [information] quickly, he gets the ball out of his hand and when you can score points like that you can beat anybody.”

The Cowboys are averaging 43.9 points per game this season. Last season, when OSU went 1-11, it averaged just 14.2 points per game. Per OptaStats, the one-year change (29.7 ppg) is the largest year-over-year improvement in points per game by any FBS team over the last 30 seasons. The Austin, Texas, native has driven much of that improvement.

Mestemaker enters the game having already set an Oklahoma State record for most 300-yard passing games in a row and owns the longest active FBS streaks of 200-yard passing games (24) and 300-yard passing games (eight). He has thrown for 2,952 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is second in the country in passing yards and first in touchdown passes. Earlier this week he was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist.

Last season at North Texas he led the nation in passing yards (4,379) and was second in FBS in passing touchdowns (32). He’s played his way into the conversation to be the first quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft in April.

It’s high praise from Saban, perhaps the best head coach in the game’s history. Saban retired after the 2023 season with a career record of 292-71-1 in a head-coaching career that dated back to his debut at Toledo in 1990. He won seven national titles between his time at LSU and Alabama, including six with the Crimson Tide.