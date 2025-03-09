All pokes

No. 1 In-State 2026 OT Aiden Martin Visits Stillwater

Aiden Martin is the 44th ranked OT in the nation.

Taylor Skieens

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; The Oklahoma State Cowboys flag is run across the field after a Cowboy field goal during the first quarter of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
We all knew that the Cowboys were looking to make a statement on the recruiting road as face-to-face meetings with potential players once again opened back up. Oklahoma State made it known that the schedule was packed for upcoming campus visits.

On Thursday, the Cowboys welcomed in one of the hottest rising stars in the state of Oklahoma. The No. 1 ranked in state offensive tackle in the 2026 class calls the small school football town of Berryhill home. It may only be Class 3A football but junior Aiden Martin is making waves on the football field.

The 6-foot-5, 270 pound monster played double duty for Berryhill this season. He played defensive end where he recorded 6 sacks but his bread and butter is on the offensive line where he has been one of the best offensive lineman’s in the nation.

Martin recently took some time out of his busy recruiting schedule to sit down with OK State on SI.

You recently visiting the Oklahoma State campus. What did you like most about your visit?

“I really like how convenient and close everything was. I really enjoyed how personal the visit was. I was the only recruit there I got so much information during the visit,” said Martin.

Your stock has really risen lately. To what do you attribute your recent success?

“Hard work and my faith in Jesus Christ. I play for a smaller school and I wanna bring hope to those other small school kids . Also my head coach Pat Harper, I wouldn’t be where I am without him,” Martin said.

How have you handled your recent recruitment process?

“I have just been relaxing and letting God take care of everything. I am trying to enjoy the little things and really enjoy the experience.”

Martin mentioned that coach Basset coach Mitchell and coach Allen have been the three Oklahoma State coaches who have been influential in his recruitment.

Martin currently has 14 offers and that number is likely to skyrocket in the coming year. He added that Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State and Arkansas were programs who have stood out early.

Taylor Skieens has been an avid sports journalist with the McCurtain Gazette in Idabel, Oklahoma for seven years. He holds the title of Sports Editor for one of the oldest remaining print publications in the state of Oklahoma. Taylor grew up in the small lumber town of Wright City Oklahoma where he played baseball and basketball for the Lumberjax.

