No. 1 In-State 2026 OT Aiden Martin Visits Stillwater
We all knew that the Cowboys were looking to make a statement on the recruiting road as face-to-face meetings with potential players once again opened back up. Oklahoma State made it known that the schedule was packed for upcoming campus visits.
On Thursday, the Cowboys welcomed in one of the hottest rising stars in the state of Oklahoma. The No. 1 ranked in state offensive tackle in the 2026 class calls the small school football town of Berryhill home. It may only be Class 3A football but junior Aiden Martin is making waves on the football field.
The 6-foot-5, 270 pound monster played double duty for Berryhill this season. He played defensive end where he recorded 6 sacks but his bread and butter is on the offensive line where he has been one of the best offensive lineman’s in the nation.
Martin recently took some time out of his busy recruiting schedule to sit down with OK State on SI.
You recently visiting the Oklahoma State campus. What did you like most about your visit?
“I really like how convenient and close everything was. I really enjoyed how personal the visit was. I was the only recruit there I got so much information during the visit,” said Martin.
Your stock has really risen lately. To what do you attribute your recent success?
“Hard work and my faith in Jesus Christ. I play for a smaller school and I wanna bring hope to those other small school kids . Also my head coach Pat Harper, I wouldn’t be where I am without him,” Martin said.
How have you handled your recent recruitment process?
“I have just been relaxing and letting God take care of everything. I am trying to enjoy the little things and really enjoy the experience.”
Martin mentioned that coach Basset coach Mitchell and coach Allen have been the three Oklahoma State coaches who have been influential in his recruitment.
Martin currently has 14 offers and that number is likely to skyrocket in the coming year. He added that Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State and Arkansas were programs who have stood out early.
