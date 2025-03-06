No. 4 QB in the 2027 Class Set to Visit Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a tough year at quarterback during the 2024 season. Alan Bowman wasn't the same player he was from the previous season, and the Pokes struggled to pull the trigger on any of its young gun talent until the season was almost over.
Now the Cowboys enter next season with four quarterbacks on the current roster and no clear-cut favorite for the starting position. They return redshirt junior Garret Rangel, redshirt sophomore Zane Flores, redshirt freshman Maealiuaki Smith and added redshirt freshman Hauss Hejny, who transferred from TCU.
O-State looks to be set for the next few season's at quarterback so the coaching staff hopped in a time machine and made their way to the future. And the future rest in the small Texas town of Bastrop where one of the nation's top future quarterback prospects calls home.
2027 prep star Weston Nielsen on deck and his stock is quickly rising. It only took the sophomore sensation one year on the football field to garnish a four star rating. His skill on the gridiron are next level. Nielsen currently holds 14 Division offers and that list contains some heavy some of the heavy hitters of college football. He holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU, Nebraska and Oklahoma State just to name of few.
Why is the sophomore one of the fastest rising prospects on the market? He stands at 6-foot-2 and has a rocket attached to his shoulder. In his first full season as the starter in 2024 he completed 177 passes for 3,185 yards. Nielsen tossed 37 touchdowns on the year and rushed for another three TD's. He had four games this past season of over 300 passing yards for the 9-3 Bastrop Bears.
Nielsen announced via his social media that he had set his spring schedule for college campus visits. A promising sight for the Cowboys came when Nielsen announced that his first stop would be in Stillwater on March 25th. He will follow it with visits to Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M and Arizona State.
