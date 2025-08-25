OK State on SI Predicts Oklahoma State's 2025 Season
Oklahoma State kicks off the 2025 season in just a few days, and there are plenty of ways this season could unfold.
After going 3-9 last year, the Cowboys are set for another season of football. With Mike Gundy entering his 21st season as OSU’s head coach, he will be joined by first-year coordinators Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham on the sideline.
With significant changes to the roster and an abundance of additions through the transfer portal, the 2025 team will look much different than the 2024 squad. Yet, only time will tell if that also means different results.
OK State on SI’s record predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13): 8-4
The Cowboys will get back on track this season with a new energy surrounding the program. While there isn’t much outside hype for OSU, it should be able to bounce back with Mike Gundy running the show.
Most of OSU’s expectations seem to hinge on the fact that it was 3-9 last season, but with a new coaching staff and roster, it’s hard to make any predictions simply based on 2024. While everything won’t always be smooth, this should be a fun season for the Pokes.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens): 8-4
A transfer portal season to remember won’t disappoint in 2025. The Pokes welcomed in a massive influx of talent that helped Oklahoma State right the wrongs from a season ago. New faces in Stillwater become household names overnight. We are back baby!
Derek Parker (@DParkOK): 7-5
After their worst season in the Mike Gundy era, I’d expect somewhat of a bounce-back for the Pokes this year, regardless of roster construction. In non-conference play, they’ll face one of the best teams in the country in Oregon, sandwiched between two more than winnable games. The Big 12 will offer stiff competition, but with hopefully improved defense and a clearer offensive game plan, I’d expect them to beat lesser teams and remain competitive with the league’s best.
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah): 5-7
I believe the Pokes will have a seesaw beginning to the season, finding wins against UT Martin, Tulsa, and Arizona. The Baylor matchup will be a toss-up with Oklahoma State having the potential to pull out a win, depending on QB play by week five.
An early bye week will certainly do wonders for the team, as they will be able to evaluate the quarterback situation if a QB1 has not been clearly chosen yet. Two home games against Houston and Cincinnati will call for at least one win. Followed up by two rough matchups against two talented Kansas teams, the Jayhawks and Kansas State Cougars.
UCF should be another win to tally on to the win total, with their final game being in Stillwater against Iowa State. Playoffs are unlikely, but if they can pull off some key wins early in the season, then Oklahoma State could at the bare minimum land a bowl game.