OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech
Oklahoma State will face arguably the Big 12’s top team, and its expectations have never been lower.
On Saturday, OSU will face No. 14 Texas Tech in Lubbock as a nearly 40-point underdog and look to at least keep the game competitive. Sitting at 1-6, OSU will almost certainly be eliminated from postseason contention this weekend, but that has been inevitable since the loss to Tulsa.
In any case, Texas Tech presents likely the biggest challenge OSU will face in conference play, and this game might turn out to be one the Cowboys would like to forget.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for OSU-Texas Tech:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Texas Tech 66 Oklahoma State 6
Time for some long-awaited revenge in Lubbock. Of course, that 66-6 score was the final in OSU’s win at Tech in 2011, and the tables have clearly turned in the Red Raiders’ favor a decade and a half later.
OSU still doesn’t have a solid quarterback situation, and while the portal is finally closed after Mike Gundy’s firing, the damage has still been done to the OSU roster. This one probably won’t even be worth watching for most fans, and for those who do tune in, it might only take a few minutes for it to get out of hand.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Texas Tech 56 Oklahoma State 17
The Cowboys hit the road this week to take on one of the most dangerous offensive units in the Big 12. The Red Raiders may be without their starting quarterback on Saturday but it may not even matter. The Pokes have played better on defense in the previous weeks but have yet to put together four straight solid quarters. It may be a quarterback by committee type of game on Saturday and the Cowboys are hoping to get out of this one healthy.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Texas Tech 42 Oklahoma State 21
Playing No.14 Texas Tech is a challenge in itself, but playing them in Lubbock just adds another element to the fire. The Cowboys have some positives as Zane Flores is activated again this week, and Texas Tech will start the game without Behren Morton. That is where the positives stop, as Cowboy running back Rodney Fields Jr. is listed as questionable for the matchup. The Red Raiders have been an offensive powerhouse all year, and even without their starting quarterback, I believe they’ll be too much for the struggling Cowboy defense.