OK State on SI's Score Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma State’s season is nearing an end, but it still has a few games to go, including a fun one on Saturday.
This weekend, the Cowboys will be playing their 10th game of the year, hosting Kansas State in Boone Pickens Stadium. While the Wildcats have had an underwhelming season compared to expectations, they still have plenty to play for as they are a couple of wins away from bowl eligibility.
While the Cowboys won’t be playing any postseason football this year, they will be trying to at least avoid another season of winless Big 12 football. While the odds will be stacked against the Pokes yet again in this one, they’ll be looking to go out on a high note to finish the year.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for OSU-Kansas State:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Kansas State 45 Oklahoma State 16
The Cowboys have had a rough time getting anything to go their way this season, and Saturday will likely be no different. While the Pokes appeared to turn a bit of a corner in their loss at Kansas a couple of weeks ago, it’s hard to imagine much of that success carries over into this matchup.
With Kansas State desperate to become bowl eligible, and OSU simply looking ahead to the future, this game could get out of hand early in front of a likely quiet 11 a.m. crowd.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 35 Kansas State 17
The Oklahoma State Cowboys may finally get their first Big 12 win in close two years with the Wildcats coming to town. Zane Flores looked like a legitimate starting quarterback two weeks ago and is riding some momentum heading into the K-State game. With Hauss Hejny likely sidelined for the season it is Flores time once again in Stillwater. Zane bounces back with yet another solid performance and his best outing as a Cowboy to date.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Kansas State 35 Oklahoma State 24
Oklahoma State showed life that hadn’t been seen in a long time in its last game against Kansas. I think Zane Flores has found a rhythm and will be able to replicate that performance. That being said, Avery Johnson and the Kansas State offense are lethal and look like it’ll be too much to handle for the Cowboy defense. Oklahoma State puts up a good fight in this one, I think, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to claim its first Big 12 win.