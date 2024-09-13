OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at Tulsa
Oklahoma State lost an in-state rival on the schedule, but it will still face another this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will play Tulsa for the first time since 2021 and make its first trip to H.A. Chapman Stadium since 2019. This will be the first of eight consecutive years with the Turnpike Classic on the schedule.
The Cowboys will be looking to make a statement in their final nonconference game. With two of its most important Big 12 games to end the month, OSU can’t afford to overlook Tulsa.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 52 Tulsa 27
The Cowboys will take care of business in their final nonconference games, but their issues from the first two weeks will still cause problems. Although OSU will be in control throughout the game, it will not be the dominant performance Mike Gundy’s team is looking for ahead of conference play.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Oklahoma State 44, Tulsa 21
The Golden Hurricane will be able to put up points and make it seem like a battle for the Cowboys, but Oklahoma State will outlast Tulsa behind strong play from their playmakers. Look at the Cowboys to finish non-conference play with a perfect 3-0 record
Derek Parker (@DParkOK)
Oklahoma State 44 Tulsa 17
Mike Gundy’s always done a good job of rallying the Cowboys after near-losses. And it’s safe to say OSU’s slim, double-overtime win last Saturday has likely snapped the team back into focus. The offense should cruise and the defense should see a little more success against Tulsa.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Oklahoma State 42 Tulsa 24
Given what we’ve seen from Oklahoma State’s secondary through two games, it’s fair to assume Tulsa will have some success on offense. This feels like a game in which the Golden Hurricane will score points early — and potentially late when the contest is already over — but the Cowboys should dominate the middle two quarters of action.
