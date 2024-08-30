OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State
Oklahoma State will get a test to begin its 2024 season.
On Saturday, OSU will host South Dakota State as it kicks off a highly anticipated 2024 campaign. As one of the favorites to win the Big 12 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, OSU can’t overlook its Week 1 opponent.
South Dakota State enters the matchup on a 29-game winning streak and has won the past two FCS national championships. After getting out to slow starts in recent years, OSU will need to avoid a slip-up in what could be one of the best games of the weekend.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
OSU 30 SDSU 24
The Cowboys will have another ugly outing to open their season, but it will still get a 1 in the win column. Despite being an FCS team, the Jackrabbits will pose the same problems as a matchup with a power conference team. With so much experience on both sides of the ball, OSU will overcome struggles to narrowly escape the FCS powerhouse, with special teams playing a key role.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
OSU 34 SDSU 24
The Cowboys will be tested by the best FCS program in the nation, but their offense will out-perform the Jackrabbits and lead Oklahoma State to victory, securing a strong start to the 2024 college football season. It won't be a loud win for Oklahoma State, but it will be exactly what they need to build some momentum.
Randall Sweet (@RandallSweet5)
OSU 42 SDSU 20
While the Jackrabbits are certainly not an easy opponent, Ollie Gordon II and Oklahoma State's veteran offensive line will make things tough on South Dakota State's defense. Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens will prevent SDSU from loading the box to stop Gordon II, and Alan Bowman has played enough football to make the right decisions, even in Week 1. On defense, a veteran group headlined by two All-Conference linebackers should be enough to stifle the Jackrabbits' rushing attack and keep the momentum on the Cowboys' side, especially in Stillwater.
