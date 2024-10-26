OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at Baylor
Oklahoma State will face another one of the Big 12’s worst teams as it searches for a conference win.
On Saturday, OSU will kick off at Baylor in a matchup of 3-4 teams. The Cowboys won their last meeting in Waco in 2022, but with both teams struggling to find success this season, this game will have much different stakes.
While the winner will move back to .500 and have an opportunity to build on a Big 12 win, the loser will be two games under .500 with little room for error if it hopes to make a bowl game. Considering OSU’s injuries to key players on both sides, Mike Gundy’s squad will be fighting an uphill battle on the road.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Baylor 49 Oklahoma State 31
The Cowboys’ defense has looked horrendous for a month, and that will not change at Baylor. Fresh off a 59-point performance at Texas Tech, the Bears are rolling and should have no issues making quick work of the OSU defense. Unless Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon can lead OSU to its best offensive performance of the season, the team will be looking at a fifth straight loss.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 42 Baylor 28
Coming off of his best rushing attack of the season, Ollie Gordon has his second straight three-touchdown game, and the Cowboys climb into the Big 12 win column. Alan Bowman flashes back to a season ago and connects for three passing touchdowns.
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Oklahoma State 31 Baylor 29
The Cowboys are going to pick up a much-needed victory behind the legs of Ollie Gordon, who will dominate on the road. Baylor won’t be able to keep up offensively and it’llbe too little, too late as Oklahoma State evens out their record.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Baylor 28 Oklahoma State 25
Anytime Baylor and Oklahoma State match up, it's a wildcard. The Pokes will have a real chance to win this game, but given the Bears the victory on their home field by three.
