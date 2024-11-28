OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado
The Cowboys’ disastrous 2024 season is almost over.
On Friday, Oklahoma State will play its final game of the season at Colorado at 11 a.m. CT. The early start is a fitting end to OSU’s season, which started with a plethora of early kickoffs.
However, the Cowboys will not play again for roughly nine months and will have a chance to carry some momentum into 2025. Colorado is still in the middle of the Big 12 title race and could make a statement to begin the weekend.
Still, OSU is looking to avoid a winless conference slate and finish with an upset victory on the road. While the Cowboys haven’t won in over two months, Black Friday could be a perfect time for OSU to find the win column again.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Colorado 38 Oklahoma State 17
The Cowboys will put up a good fight in Maealiuaki Smith’s second start, but their defense will again be the team’s downfall. OSU’s offense looked improved last week against Texas Tech but repeating that performance will prove difficult against a Colorado team clinging to Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hopes.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 45 Prime-orado 42
Oklahoma State showed signs of life a week ago. The offense resembled the OSU of old. There is a new kid in town and his name is Maealiuaki Smith. The freshman was impressive for the Cowboys, and he scores his biggest career victory when he takes down the Buffaloes.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Colorado 41 Oklahoma State 20
It’s likely that Oklahoma State goes winless in the Big 12 this season, with Colorado being a tough final test. Especially on the road against a team with much to play for, this one could get out of hand early.
