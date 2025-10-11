OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. Houston
Oklahoma State has only one win this season, and this could be its best chance to get another until 2026.
On Saturday, OSU will host Houston in each team’s third Big 12 contest. With the Cowboys still searching for their first conference win since 2023, they will have their work cut out against a 4-1 Cougars squad.
Coming off a 35-11 loss against Texas Tech to end their undefeated start to the year, the Cougars will be heading to Stillwater with a bounce-back performance on their mind. After Texas Tech broke Houston’s four-game winning streak last week, OSU will be hoping to break its own four-game losing streak in its third game since firing Mike Gundy.
OK State on SI’s score predictions for Oklahoma State-Houston:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Houston 45 Oklahoma State 13
OSU is in its worst position in decades, and this game should erase all doubt about where the Cowboys stand. While Houston hasn’t scored more than 36 points in a game thus far, OSU’s defense continues to get depleted by the transfer portal and has given up at least 40 in consecutive games.
For OSU to stay in this one, it will need Sam Jackson V to have a spectacular day at quarterback, but even that might not be enough to save the Pokes from their awful defense.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 27 Houston 21
My optimism must remain strong as the Cowboys roll out their third starting quarterback of the season. Sam Jackson V was a wideout coming into the year and will now look to salvage a disastrous season. The Pokes are a two-touchdown underdog, but stranger things have happened this season. We have a wide receiver starting a Big 12 football game at quarterback. Jackson V rushes for a pair of scores and single-handedly wills the Cowboys to victory.
Grayson Buchanan (@GraysonBuch12)
Houston 24, Oklahoma State 20
OSU has continued its streak of bad luck with portal departures and injuries that have occurred. Quarterback Conner Weigman will be difficult for the Cowboys to stop, and we haven’t seen the Cowboys respond well to high-scoring teams. Additionally, if the Cowboys are without their second-string quarterback Zane Flores, that could be yet another issue for their offense production. The Cowboys will have to lean on Trent Howland and Rodney Fields Jr. to move the ball, and I don’t believe it will be enough, just like it hasn’t these past couple of weeks.