OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State has one more chance to get a conference win at home this season.
On Saturday, OSU will host Texas Tech in its final home game of the season. Entering Boone Pickens Stadium for the final time in 2024, OSU will honor its seniors in their final game in Stillwater.
The Cowboys have lost seven straight contests but are looking to snap that streak after a bye week. Mike Gundy’s team nearly upset BYU after its first bye week but fell just short. Considering the Cowboys have only looked worse since that narrow defeat, Saturday could be an uphill battle.
With a bowl game already out of the question, it might be difficult for players to get excited about the matchup. Still, OSU must win one of its final two games to avoid its first season without a Big 12 win.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Texas Tech 45 Oklahoma State 24
The Cowboys simply don’t have the offensive talent to keep up with any team at this point. Even when Kasey Dunn’s unit plays well, Bryan Nardo’s defense inevitably gives up big plays and plenty of points. Considering Texas Tech has one of the best running backs in the country in Tahj Brooks, and OSU has the second-worst rush defense in the FBS, it could get ugly in Stillwater.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Texas Tech 35 Oklahoma State 21
Oklahoma State jumps out early on senior night behind the one-two punch of Ollie Gordon and Brennan Presley, but the Red Raider offense exposes the depleted Cowboy secondary. Tahj Brooks runs wild for his 10th straight 100-yard rushing game, and Texas Tech rolls late.
Nick Crain (@CrainNBA)
Texas Tech 31 Oklahoma State 28
This is a big moment for Alan Bowman, who will get to go up against his former team. While he’ll definitely have his positive moments, Oklahoma State is still a team with glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball.
