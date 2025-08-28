OK State on SI's Score Predictions: Oklahoma State vs. UT Martin
Oklahoma State’s season is here, and the Cowboys are ready for action in game one.
OSU is set for its first game of the 2025 season, hosting UT Martin in what should be one of the most intriguing openers in the Mike Gundy era. While the Skyhawks are an FCS team and the game might not be the greatest quality, this matchup will finally give everyone an opportunity to see what these new-look Cowboys might look like this season.
With so many changes in the offseason from the coaching staff overhaul to the massive transfer portal class, the Cowboys have been waiting far too long for kickoff. With Thursday night approaching, excitement has only continued to build in Stillwater.
OK State on SI’s score predictions:
Ivan White (@ivanbball13)
Oklahoma State 27 UT Martin 16
While the Cowboys come into the opener as somewhat heavy favorites, this matchup will be the first time most of OSU’s players have been on the same field together. Add in a potentially rainy environment as OSU uses two freshmen quarterbacks who have never thrown a pass in college, and this matchup might not be all that pleasing to watch.
Still, the Cowboys’ defense under Todd Grantham should hold up, and the Pokes’ diverse rushing attack should give them enough offense to get through a season opener that might be too close for comfort.
Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens)
Oklahoma State 45 UT Martin 14
The Cowboys are in need of a statement game and they get just that against UT Martin. The Pokes finally reveal a starting quarterback although not much was answered as both Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny account for four touchdowns. The running back room gets a little clearer behind a breakout game from Rodney Fields. The Pokes are too much for UT Martin as O-State jumps out to a perfect 1-0 mark on the season.
Alec Elijah (@CFBAlecElijah)
Oklahoma State 37 UT Martin 17
Oklahoma State opens the game as a 22.5-point favorite against UT Martin for week one, which means most of the nation is already on board with the Pokes starting their season 1-0. This game will be a crucial building block for the Cowboys team as they gear up to kick off the season at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Derek Parker (@DParkOK)
Oklahoma State 34 UT Martin 13
OK State on SI's picks: Oklahoma State 4, UT Martin 0