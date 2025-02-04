Oklahoma State's 2025 Big 12 Football Schedule Released
Oklahoma State has its schedule for a potential bounce-back season.
On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced the conference schedule for the 2025 season. While the conference had already released the opponents for every team through 2027, this gave teams a first look at when they would face their opponents for next season.
Oklahoma State’s 2025 schedule
Aug. 30 vs. UT Martin
Sept. 6 at Oregon
Sept. 20 vs. Tulsa
Sept. 27 vs. Baylor
Oct. 4 at Arizona
Oct. 11 vs. Houston
Oct. 18 vs. Cincinnati
Oct. 25 at Texas Tech
Nov. 1 at Kansas
Nov. 15 vs. Kansas State
Nov. 22 at UCF
Nov. 29 vs. Iowa State
With the Cowboys’ first bye week coming between their games against Oregon and Tulsa, they will have only one bye during the Big 12 slate, compared to two last season. The Cowboys already had a somewhat favorable schedule with seven home games in 2025, and also know their longest homestand will feature two games while playing no more than two road games in a row.
While bye weeks have been favorable to the Cowboys in recent years. They will play six straight conference games before getting their lone bye during the Big 12 slate. With matchups against potential Big 12 contenders in November, OSU might have a chance to get going early and have some meaningful games when the final month arrives.
After going 0-9 in conference play last season, the Cowboys will look much different next season. Not only will OSU have a much different group of players on the field, thanks in large part to the transfer portal, it will also look vastly different on the sideline after an overhaul of the coaching staff.
While many coaching positions saw changes, Mike Gundy remained in charge of the program as he enters his 21st season as the Cowboys’ head coach. His offseason was defined by a restructured contract and a couple of solid hires at coordinator. The Cowboys brought in longtime coach Todd Grantham to be the defensive coordinator and former Cowboy player and coach Doug Meacham as offensive coordinator, replacing Bryan Nardo and Kasey Dunn, respectively.
While there is no guarantee these immense changes will result in a winning season, the Cowboys now know their path in the Big 12 in 2025.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.