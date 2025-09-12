Oklahoma State 2025 Opponent Check-In: Week 3
Oklahoma State is off this week, but its opponents could have a busy weekend.
After falling to Oregon in Week 2, the Cowboys are hoping to regroup over the next couple of weeks and get ready to face a solid Tulsa team in Week 3. Although things don’t look great in Stillwater right now, things could certainly change as OSU’s opponents have to work through their own grueling schedules.
Oklahoma State’s future opponents going into Week 3:
Tulsa (1-1)
Coming off a tough loss at New Mexico State in Week 2, the Golden Hurricane will host Navy on Saturday and look to take down the Midshipmen ahead of next week’s contest in Stillwater. Considering the Pokes are on a bye, there could be a rest vs. rust factor at play for the Cowboys, compared to a Tulsa team that will be in action again this weekend.
Baylor (1-1)
The Bears rebounded from their opening loss against Auburn with an impressive comeback road win against a ranked SMU team, perhaps reaffirming their status as a dark-horse Big 12 contender. OSU’s conference-opening opponent should advance to 2-1 this weekend, with a home matchup against Samford on the slate.
Arizona (2-0)
Arizona will get its first matchup against a Big 12 team this weekend, but it won’t be a conference game, as its series with Kansas State was scheduled before the latest round of realignment. Still, a win over Kansas State could be huge for an Arizona team that already has a couple of dominant wins this season.
Houston (2-0)
The Cougars got out to a 2-0 start thanks to a win over crosstown rival Rice last week. Now looking to go to 3-0, Houston will face Colorado in its first Big 12 game of the season on Friday night.
Cincinnati (1-1)
The Bearcats rebounded from a Week 1 loss against Nebraska with a 34-20 win over Bowling Green. With an FCS opponent on the slate in Week 3, Cincinnati should be able to hit 2-1 before Big 12 play begins.
No. 21 Texas Tech (2-0)
Scoring at least 60 points in each of their first two games, the Red Raiders’ offense seems to be electric as expected. With Oregon State on the schedule in Week 3, Texas Tech is looking to secure a third dominant nonconference win before its Big 12 opener.
Kansas (2-1)
Like the Cowboys, the Jayhawks will be off this weekend, but they’ve already played three times, thanks to a Week 0 contest. After looking good against Missouri for much of the Border War, the Jayhawks couldn’t hang on in the second half. Kansas has this bye week to regroup before facing West Virginia to begin conference play.
Kansas State (1-2)
Perhaps the most disappointing team in the Big 12 up to this point, the Wildcats are coming off a loss against Army. With its only win coming by three points against an FCS squad, Kansas State is looking to make something happen in a strange nonconference contest at Arizona this weekend.
UCF (2-0)
Another Big 12 team that is off this week, UCF, will eventually be OSU’s final road opponent. The Knights will get this week off before hosting Bill Belichick’s North Carolina squad in Week 4.
No. 14 Iowa State (3-0)
Seemingly the Big 12 frontrunners now, the Cyclones are coming off a tight win against Iowa, marking their second straight CyHawk victory. In a bit of a unique contest, Iowa State will head on the road to face Arkansas State on Saturday, as it should be able to progress to 4-0.
OSU’s past opponents
UT Martin (0-2)
The Skyhawks followed their loss in Stillwater with a 42-17 loss at UTEP. Their quest to make it back to the FCS playoffs will continue this week with a matchup against Southern Illinois at home.
No. 4 Oregon (2-0)
The Ducks erased any doubts about how dangerous they could be in their 69-3 over the Cowboys last week. In Week 3, they will be faced with their first road game, traveling to Northwestern for their first Big Ten matchup of 2025.