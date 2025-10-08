Oklahoma State 2025 Opponent Check-In: Week 7
Oklahoma State’s 2025 season is in an interesting spot, and the Cowboys’ opponents have had some interesting seasons too.
Up to this point, OSU hasn’t shown any ability to compete with most of the teams on its schedule. With losses against every power conference opponent and a disappointing defeat against Tulsa, the Cowboys haven’t been all that fun for fans to watch this season, but many of their opponents certainly have been.
OSU’s Future 2025 Opponents
Houston (4-1)
The Cougars will make their way to Stillwater this weekend fresh off their first loss of the year against Texas Tech. While Houston showed it likely isn’t a conference title contender last week, it will be looking to bounce back and get within a game of bowl eligibility heading into the second half of the schedule.
Cincinnati (4-1)
Perhaps the top dark horse contender in the Big 12, OSU’s Homecoming opponent handed Iowa State its first loss last week. Still unbeaten in conference play, the Bearcats will look to keep it that way when they host UCF this weekend.
No. 9 Texas Tech (5-0)
The Big 12’s top-ranked team, Texas Tech’s closest games have been 24-point dominations of Utah and Houston. The Red Raiders will be looking to strengthen their case for the College Football Playoff on Saturday and avoid an upset against a hungry Kansas team.
Kansas (4-2)
The two-loss Jayhawks were only a few plays away from entering this weekend’s battle with Texas Tech undefeated. While things haven’t gone their way up to this point, the Jayhawks could still easily enter their early November matchup against the Cowboys as a conference title contender.
Kansas State (2-4)
The Wildcats have been the most interesting team in college football this season, with all but one game finishing with a one-score margin. With four losses by a combined 13 points, Kansas State is much better than its record indicates. After another heartbreaking loss against Baylor last week, the Wildcats will host TCU on Saturday.
UCF (3-2)
While OSU could be in for another beating in the Bounce House in mid-November, the Knights could be in a plethora of positions by the time that game comes around. Visiting Cincinnati this week, UCF is hoping to avoid a third straight loss to open Big 12 play.
No. 22 Iowa State
After suffering their first loss to Cincinnati last week, the Cyclones are heading to Colorado in an attempt to bounce back and remain near the top of the Big 12 race.
OSU’s Past Opponents
UT Martin (1-5)
OSU’s only win thus far also only has one win. The FCS Skyhawks are still trying to find any sort of sustained success this season as they are coming off a 30-14 loss to Lindenwood.
No. 3 Oregon (5-0)
The unbeaten Ducks have proven they are national title contenders throughout these first few weeks and will get another test this weekend against Indiana.
Tulsa (2-4)
After a disappointing 45-7 blowout loss to Memphis last week, the Golden Hurricane are still winless in American play, with the Cowboys being their only FBS win.
Baylor (4-2)
Coming off a last-minute win against Kansas State, the Bears will get this week off. Still with only one loss in conference play, Baylor is still lurking in the Big 12 title race.
Arizona (4-1)
After securing their first conference win against OSU last week, the Wildcats’ hopes of being a dark-horse Big 12 contender will be on the line this weekend as they host BYU.