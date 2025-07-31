Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Running Back
Oklahoma State has an intriguing running back room as the 2025 season approaches.
Last season, OSU was among the worst teams in college football, winning only three games and losing every Big 12 matchup. However, the Cowboys entered the year as one of the top projected teams in the conference, with running back Ollie Gordon as the face of the squad.
After last season’s failures and Gordon’s departure to the NFL, the Cowboys are in an interesting spot for next season. More than anything, the running back position could be one of the most intriguing on the entire roster.
Running backs on roster:
Kalib Hicks, R-So.
Sesi Vailahi, R-So.
Rodney Fields Jr., R-Fr.
DJ Dugar Jr., Fr.
Trent Howland, R-Sr.
Freddie Brock IV, R-Sr.
Jaden Allen-Hendrix, R-Fr.
OSU returns four running backs from last season in Vailahi, Fields, Howland and Allen-Hendrix. Considering Allen-Hendrix never saw the field last season, it might be an indication of his role for 2025 as well.
However, the other three all saw differing roles throughout the year. Vailahi was the primary backup for most games, but Howland had much better production on similar volume, gaining 131 more yards on one fewer attempt.
While they split time as backups behind Gordon last season, neither project to be the starter in 2025, with Georgia State transfer Brock likely taking that spot. Last season, he had 151 carries for 819 yards and eight touchdowns for the Panthers while adding another 166 yards and a touchdown receiving.
If he can seamlessly make the transition to the Big 12, he should easily win the job. While Brock will likely overtake Vailahi and Howland for RB1, that won’t necessarily make 2024’s backups next in line.
Fields was a bright spot as a true freshman last season, gaining 99 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in four games before taking a redshirt. Meanwhile, Hicks will look for a larger role than he had at Oklahoma, getting only five carries for 25 yards across his two seasons as a Sooner.
Meanwhile, Dugar will be the only player outside of Allen-Hendrix with no collegiate experience as a true freshman. Maybe he can make some strides in practice and earn a shot, but with so many incoming transfers and some Cowboys who have already proven themselves, he’ll likely just be taking a redshirt.
OSU desperately needs its rushing attack to be a strength next season, and while there are still many question marks about the position, there should be room for everyone to get a chance, but also for one player to break out as a star.