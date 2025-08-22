Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Specialists
Oklahoma State is set for another interesting season, and special teams could play a significant role in the team’s success.
Last season was a disaster for the Cowboys, but they are ready to rebound and kick off the 2025 season in just a few days. The Cowboys have plenty of new faces around the roster, and that includes the special teams units. While there are still some familiar faces for Mike Gundy’s special teams, there will be some newcomers looking to shine under Sean Snyder’s guidance.
Specialists on roster
K Logan Ward, R-Sr.
K Gabe Panikowski, Sr.
K Kason Shrum, R-Sr.
P Chase Barry, R-Jr.
P Wes Pahl, R-Sr.
LS Shea Freibaum, Jr.
LS Jaxson Duffield, Fr.
LS Aidan Davenport, R-Sr.
Kicking battle underway
This season, the Cowboys’ kicker will be either Logan Ward or Gabe Panikowski. As Gundy explained at his press conference on Thursday, the two have been battling for the starting spot throughout camp.
Last season, Ward was OSU’s kicker and is entering his fifth season with the program. In 2024, he was 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 52 yards. He is also perfect on 41 PATs in his career and has abundant experience as a kickoff specialist.
Meanwhile, Panikowski is a transfer from Idaho State, where he was 15-of-15 on field goals last season. With a long of 55 yards, Panikowski’s leg could be a weapon for the Pokes next season.
Regardless of who wins the kicking battle, the Cowboys should have a capable place kicker ready to perform in big moments this season.
Familiar face at punter
While Hudson Kaak departed for Auburn in the offseason, Wes Pahl projects to be the Cowboys’ main punter next season. Pahl will be playing his third season for the Cowboys and has 52 punts for an average of 45.7 yards over the past two seasons.
Meanwhile, UCLA transfer Chase Barry could also be in the mix, but his experience mostly comes as a holder with only three total punts across three years with the Bruins.
One of the nation’s best long snappers
The Cowboys don’t have much to worry about at long snapper with Shea Freibaum returning for his third season in Stillwater. With 173 long snaps without incident in his career, Freibaum is about as sure as it gets at that position for the Cowboys. Also earning a spot on the Mannelly watch list for the nation’s best long snapper, Freibaum could add some hardware with another similar performance in 2025.