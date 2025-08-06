Oklahoma State 2025 Position Preview: Tight End
Oklahoma State is set for another season, and it will need some under-the-radar players to shine on offense.
After going 3-9 in 2024, the Cowboys are hoping to have a big bounce back in 2025. With new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham running the show on that side of the ball, OSU should have a much different look.
Throughout the offseason, Meacham and the Cowboys made some big moves to bring in talent for next season. One of the most intriguing positions going into next season will be tight end.
While it’s hard to predict exactly what kind of production the tight ends will give the OSU offense, there should be some optimism that they can be an X factor in 2025.
Tight ends on roster
Josh Ford, So.
Carson Su’esu’e, Fr.
Quinton Stewart, R-Sr.
Grayson Brousseau, R-Fr.
Will Monney, Jr.
Oscar Hammond, Sr.
Jordan Vyborny, Fr.
Ford and Stewart are the Cowboys’ only returning tight ends from last season, giving the position a much different look in 2025. With some key transfers coming in looking to make an impact, there’s a chance that tight ends will play a much more significant role under Meacham than they have in recent years.
For the Cowboys to find success with their tight ends, they will need to get a bit creative. Whether that means more two-tight-end looks or simply more plays focused on getting them the ball, OSU should make it a priority to get its tight ends involved.
Who will make an impact?
The most obvious answer should simply be that Ford will continue to play a big part in the tight ends’ success next season after making 10 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. However, there’s a chance that with veterans such as Hammond and Monney looking to make big contributions, Ford could end up taking a redshirt year if the others can break out early.
Still, Ford should be a key part of OSU’s success despite his youth after he showed some signs of being a reliable player in 2024. While Stewart didn’t get to play a huge role last season, yet another year in Stillwater should help him.
Meanwhile, Hammond and Monney should be the most intriguing tight ends. As the Cowboys’ key tight end transfers, they are looking to deliver instant results for the Pokes. Last season, Hammond made 19 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown with North Texas. Meanwhile, Monney had 11 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown for Utah State
If Hammond and Monney’s production at their previous stops can carry over to Stillwater, the Cowboys might have a chance to have one of the top tight end cores in the entire Big 12.