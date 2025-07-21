Oklahoma State's 2025 Season About Much More Than Bouncing Back
Oklahoma State’s theme for the 2025 season will be about bouncing back, but it could also be about starting a new chapter.
After winning only three games last season and failing to beat a single conference opponent, OSU will have an opportunity to flip the script and show the college football world it is still a force. Of course, that will be easier said than done, as OSU lost many of its most talented players from a year ago and will be relying on an influx of transfers and a new coaching staff to get some wins.
While bouncing back from a 3-9 campaign is exactly what Mike Gundy and company are trying to do, OSU’s head coach’s media day press conference also gave some insight on what else the season could look like. After all, with so many new players and coaches in the mix going into next season, it’s hard to simply make everything about bouncing back.
At Big 12 Media Days, when asked whether players will use the 3-9 season as motivation, Gundy was quick to shoot down 2024 as a source of motivation. Gundy said that there are too many new faces to actually use last season as a motivator, especially considering many of the most important figures for 2025’s team would likely have no idea what Gundy is talking about if he were to bring up certain moments.
Sure, the Cowboys are going to try and make things better in Stillwater after one of the worst seasons in recent memory. There’s no doubt that all of the Cowboys’ newcomers know exactly what happened last season, but they also know that’s why they’re in Stillwater.
They want to change things and help usher in a new era of Cowboy football. Although it seems nearly impossible for the Cowboys to compete for a championship next season after a three-win year, this new crop of players likely understands that it is about setting the foundation for what is to come.
Next season won’t be perfect by any means, and the Cowboys would love to simply prove the doubters wrong, but 2025 is just as much about looking toward the future as it is about improving on the past.