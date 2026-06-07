Oklahoma State 2027 Safety Target Appears to Enjoy Cowboys Official Visit

In some ways a recruit’s official visit is highly choreographed. In other ways it can provide a bit of a window into how they feel about the school.

For three-star safety Chayce Davis, who visited Oklahoma State this weekend, the Cowboys made an impression.

“I really love the atmosphere here, and the culture — it’s pretty nice.” Davis said in a video hyping up his official visit, which he posted to his social media account.

Now the hard part — if the Cowboys really want Davis for its Class of 2027, they’ll have to wait on him to decide, knowing that they’re in hot competition with another Big 12 school for his services.

Chayce Davis’ Recruitment

The 5-10, 170-pound safety plays his high school football at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. The long-time state power has won multiple state championships. Davis is a three-star player according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 91 safety in the country and the No. 119 player in the state of Texas.

The site noted that Davis has one other official visit coming up and that’s at Baylor on June 19. That is the only other official visit Davis appears to have scheduled this month. The list of power conference schools interested in him right now is Big 12 heavy, with Arizona and Iowa State also on the list. New Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris’ former school, North Texas, is also on the offer list.

Morris spent just one year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while leading the Denton-based Mean Green, but it is clear he and his staff quickly built relationships and a pipeline that could pay off in Stillwater starting next year. This is the first full recruiting cycle for Morris and his staff. He was hired in December to replace long-time head coach Mike Gundy, who was dismissed in September.

If Davis were to commit to the Cowboys, he would be their second safety commit. The first was last month. Bryson Brown, who plays at Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, Okla., provided the Class of 2027 defense a boost with his commitment. The commitment is non-binding, and he can’t sign with the Cowboys until December.

Morris, a former offensive coach before he became a head coach, has landed three commitments for 2027 on the offensive side — Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott.