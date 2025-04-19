Oklahoma State Adds Colorado Edge in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State continues to make additions to the defense.
On Friday, Colorado transfer edge rusher Taje McCoy committed to OSU, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett. McCoy brings even more size to an OSU defense that has bulked up since the start of the offseason.
McCoy enters Stillwater with three years of eligibility remaining. He played two seasons for the Buffaloes, redshirting in 2023 before becoming a key part of their defense last season.
In 2024, McCoy finished with 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. His ability to get to the quarterback should be a valuable tool for the Cowboys next season.
Before he went to Colorado to begin his college career under Deion Sanders, McCoy played high school football in Oklahoma. Playing at Punam City in Oklahoma City, McCoy was ranked as one of the top players in the state.
Although he didn’t stay home when he first began his career, McCoy is making a move back to his home state to try and help the Cowboys get back to being among the best in the Big 12.
Under new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, the Cowboys have been adamant about adding size to the defensive line. As the Cowboys beef up their front seven, they continue to make strides toward becoming a true force on that side of the ball.
Last season, OSU finished among the worst in the country in nearly every defensive stat. Considering how poorly OSU played on that side, it makes sense that Grantham and company would want to create a new identity going into 2025.
With Mike Gundy entering his 21st season as head coach, these types of additions could be exactly what he needs to get this program back on the right track. After winning only three games last season, OSU’s defense will likely be the most significant factor if the team is going to turn things around and get back to competing for a Big 12 title.