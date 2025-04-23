Oklahoma State Adds North Carolina Transfer Cornerback
Oklahoma State has some more help in the secondary.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys secured another commitment through the transfer portal. This time, North Carolina transfer DeAndre Boykins committed, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos.
Boykins, a cornerback, gives the Cowboys some more help in the secondary. Last season, Boykins played in 11 games for the Tar Heels but had a limited role after missing the entire 2023 season with an injury suffered in preseason camp.
Despite having a rough 2024 campaign, Boykins still finished the year with six tackles and one pass breakup. Along with his defense, Boykins has had some reps as a returner as well. He finished the year with three kick returns, including two in the team’s Fenway Bowl loss.
Before suffering his unfortunate injury in the 2023 preseason, Boykins was well on his way to being a star in the secondary for North Carolina. In 2022, Boykins finished with 67 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He also added seven pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
That season, Boykins had at least four tackles in all but one game and was a key part of the defense as his team made it to the ACC Championship. Although the Tar Heels couldn’t find success after their 9-1 start, Boykins still impressed over the final few games of the season.
Considering his production as a sophomore, Boykins might be able to get back to that level with a similar role in Stillwater. With so many changes to OSU’s defense already, Boykins should have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot when fall camp comes around.
While the Cowboys hit the portal hard in the secondary soon after the end of the season, the focus in the spring window thus far has been centered around the defensive line. The Cowboys have added plenty of extra size up front, but adding more skill in the secondary could be what OSU needs to complete its defensive revamp.
As OSU looks to get back to the top of the Big 12 in 2025, Boykins and others will be huge.