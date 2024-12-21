Oklahoma State Adds North Texas Tight End in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State continues to add to its offense for the 2025 season.
On Friday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that North Texas tight end transfer Oscar Hammond committed to OSU. Hammond joins Jordan Owens from Central Arkansas as the tight ends OSu has picked up in the transfer portal thus far.
Hammond makes his return to his home state after only one season with the Mean Green. In 2024, Hammond had 19 catches for 238 yards and one touchdown.
While the Cowboys’ offense has mostly neglected tight ends as downfield threats, it seems that Hammond might get some opportunities under new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. After OSU failed to get Hammond’s quarterback from last season, Chandler Morris, in the transfer portal, it seems that the team is content with one of its three young talents taking over the reins full-time in 2024.
That could make Hammond a perfect fit for OSU as a reliable option. Before making his way to North Texas, Hammond went to Central Oklahoma after playing his high school ball in Collinsville.
After Kasey Dunn’s offense continued to sputter in his fifth season as offensive coordinator, OSU made a change. The Cowboys brought back former OSU coach and player Doug Meacham, who had spent most of the past decade at TCU.
Along with Meacham coming in as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys have hired several other positions to fill out the staff in what has turned into a complete overhaul in Stillwater. Of course, that makes sense following a 3-9 season, which marked only the second losing campaign in 20 tries throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure.
