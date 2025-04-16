Oklahoma State Adds Offensive Lineman from Appalachian State
Oklahoma State continues to add talent through the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, Appalachian State transfer Markell Samuel announced his commitment to OSU. Samuel is an offensive lineman and has spent the past five seasons with the Mountaineers. Listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Samuel adds some more size to OSU’s front line and could be an immediate contributor.
Samuel chose to come to OSU to finish his college career and could be a difference maker for the Cowboys. Last season, Samuel started at left tackle in 11 games and was a key part of his team’s solid passing offense and rushing attack.
Considering Appalachian State’s passing offense was among the top 20 in the FBS last season, Samuel’s ability to pass block should be a key part of his time in Stillwater. In 2023, Samuel played in every game and started four at left tackle.
Before 2023, Samuel wasn’t a full-time offensive lineman. In fact, in 2022, he began the season playing on defense before making the switch during fall camp. He began his college career as a defensive lineman and played at the position for his first two seasons with the Mountaineers.
Over the offseason, the Cowboys have made significant changes. From overhauling the coaching staff to replenishing the roster through the transfer portal, OSU has had no boring period since the 2024 season ended.
As spring practice begins to wind down and the spring portal window ramps up, adding more talented players like Samuel to the roster will be massive. If the Cowboys can continue to add more skilled players at key positions, they should be able to get back to a bowl game in 2025.
With so many veteran offensive linemen departing after the 2024 season, it was always critical for the Cowboys to replace those players with some guys in the transfer portal. While OSU already has some younger linemen ready to take the next step, it only helps when someone like Samuel makes his way to the team at an important period.