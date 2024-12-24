Oklahoma State Adds Veteran Defensive Tackle from Temple
Oklahoma State is building its 2025 roster with talented transfers.
The Cowboy defense has been especially influenced by the transfer portal since Todd Grantham took over as defensive coordinator. Grantham has earned commitments from a number of highly touted recruits who are looking to play up to their potential in Stillwater. However, his latest addition will simply be looking to continue his level of play at a higher tier.
On Monday, Temple transfer Demerick Morris announced his commitment to OSU on social media. Morris has been a mainstay for the Owls, spending the first five seasons of his career in Philadelphia.
Last season, Morris had his best year to date, racking up 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks and recovering a fumble. At defensive tackle, Morris could come in and be an immediate impact player for the Cowboys.
As one of the worst overall defenses, but particularly a bad rushing defense, Morris could help solidify the Cowboys’ front line and make it much more difficult for opponents to run all over OSU. Morris comes to Stillwater with 42 career tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
While his numbers might not jump off the page, his impact on the field was enough for the Cowboys to make a run at him in the portal.
Perhaps the most important trait of Morris’ is his experience. Entering his sixth season of college football, Morris brings a level of professionalism to the OSU defense that it has lacked at times in past years and was set to lack in 2025, with players such as Collin Oliver and Nick Martin heading to the NFL.
In any case, Morris could turn out to be a great addition for OSU in 2025.
