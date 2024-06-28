Oklahoma State Among EA Sports' Top 25 Teams in College Football 25 Video Game
Friday morning, EA Sports' revealed the 25 highest rated teams in its new College Football 25 video game.
While the Cowboys didn't crack EA Sports' top 10, Mike Gundy's team checked in at No. 24 with an 87 overall rating. The Pokes ranking comes just one day after OSU's defense was rated No. 21 in College Football 25's top 25 defenses.
Despite Kasey Dunn's offense returning almost all of its group from last year, Oklahoma State's offense was not included in the video game's top 25 offensive units.
OSU's rating puts the team even with Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, USC, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Kansas, Arizona and Iowa at 87 overall. All of the aforementioned teams were still slotted ahead of the Pokes except for the Hawkeyes, who took the final top 25 spot.
The Cowboys are EA Sports' fifth-ranked Big 12 team, coming in behind Utah, Colorado, Kansas and Arizona. Gundy and company will meet both the Utes and the Buffaloes in conference play during the 2024 season.
After finishing 10-4 last year with a trip to the Big 12 Championship and a TaxAct Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M, who checked in at No. 14 on EA Sports' top 25, Oklahoma State should be set for another big season in its reimagined conference.
With veteran quarterback Alan Bowman, Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, the team's two leading receivers from 2023 and all five starting offensive lineman back in Stillwater for the upcoming season, the Pokes have the potential to be one of the best offenses in the country this year.
On defense, the Cowboys return two All-Conference linebackers in Nick Martin and Collin Oliver as well as a number of defensive lineman and secondary players.
With so much experience returning to campus in 2024, OSU should be poised for another successful season in the Big 12.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.