Oklahoma State Blown Out at Arizona as FBS Losing Streak Extends to 13
Oklahoma State’s disastrous 2025 season continued with another familiar chapter in Week 5.
OSU lost to Arizona 41-13 on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. With the loss, OSU remains winless in Big 12 play over the past two seasons and has now lost 13 consecutive matchups against FBS competition.
The Pokes, desperate to try and get something going, opted to go for a fourth-and-1 on their own 29 in the third quarter. Zane Flores rolled out right and found Rodney Fields Jr. for a few yards and a critical first down.
However, that wouldn’t matter much, with Fields fumbling just a few plays later, leading to an Arizona recovery. With OSU turning it over for the second time, the Cowboy defense was again thrust into a difficult situation. Noah Fifita’s third-down throw to Tre Spivey on that ensuing drive went for 45 yards and set up a first-and-goal at the 1.
However, it wouldn’t go as many other possessions did, with Wendell Gregory forcing a fumble on a Fifita run, with OSU recovering at the 1 to prevent a potential four-score deficit. That would be short-lived for the Cowboys, as a three-and-out and punt led straight into a short and easy touchdown drive for Arizona to make it 31-6.
That score was thanks to Fifita tossing his fourth touchdown pass of the afternoon. He finished the day with 376 passing yards for five touchdowns and one interception. While the Wildcats didn’t make much happen on the ground, Fifita’s arm made sure that wouldn’t matter much.
Once Fifita was out of the game in the fourth quarter, his backup, Braedyn Locke, threw an interception to LaDainian Fields. The freshman took it 55 yards to the end zone for OSU’s first touchdown of the day.
Arizona didn’t take long to get going against the Cowboys, taking a 14-3 lead in the first quarter thanks to a couple of scoring connections from Fifita to Spivey. After an inspired effort, especially early, against Baylor last week, the Cowboys looked rough in the opening minutes of this matchup.
With the Cowboys trying to get a bit of momentum in the second quarter, they had Arizona in a third-and-10 and appeared to have Fifita in trouble. However, the Wildcats’ quarterback wiggled away from two sack attempts before finding Luke Wysong downfield, who evaded OSU defenders and got a block to go all the way to the end zone to extend the lead with a 47-yard touchdown.