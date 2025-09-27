Oklahoma State Can't Overcome Explosive Baylor Offense in Loss to Bears
Oklahoma State had an inspired performance in the first game of the post-Mike Gundy era, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.
OSU lost 45-27 to Baylor on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Dropping to 1-3 this season, OSU looked better but couldn’t hang with Baylor in Doug Meacham’s first game as interim coach.
Looking for a key third-down stop with nine minutes left, the Cowboys allowed a huge gain, with Baylor’s Michael Trigg making a 35-yard reception as his team looked to extend its 11-point advantage.
That was one of many examples of Sawyer Robertson’s ability to carve up the Cowboys’ secondary all day, finishing with 393 yards and four touchdowns through the air. While he was incredible with his arm, his legs effectively sealed the win for Baylor to cap off that drive, with him punching in a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
After an inspired first half saw the Cowboys trail 28-20 at halftime, they allowed a quick touchdown for Baylor in the third quarter. While that pushed the lead back to 15, OSU’s defense came up big on the next few Baylor drives.
The Cowboys forced a fumble and got a turnover on downs in that stretch, with the latter eventually leading to a scoring drive the other way. After Trent Howland’s 13-yard throw to Royal Capell got the Pokes to the Baylor 1-yard line, Howland punched it on the ground on the next play to get the game back within one possession.
Howland’s throw was one of many trick plays and wrinkles that Doug Meacham brought out on Saturday. After OSU had scored only 15 points in the past two games, the Cowboys’ creativity was key in competing with an explosive Baylor offense.
Sam Jackson V gave OSU a boost throughout the afternoon with his arm and his legs. Throwing a touchdown pass to Josh Ford to get the Cowboys on the board in the first quarter, he finished the day with three completions on four passes, going for 46 yards and a touchdown.
The first few minutes of the matchup were quite familiar for the Pokes. After stalling on the opening drive, the Cowboys allowed Baylor to go on a quick three-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, with Todd Grantham’s unit allowing some explosive plays early, foreshadowing the rest of the afternoon.
OSU will again look for its first win against an FBS opponent this season and first Big 12 win since 2023 when it plays at Arizona next weekend.