Oklahoma State Star Collin Oliver Accepts Invite to 2025 Senior Bowl
Oklahoma State’s best defender is heading to the Senior Bowl.
On Thursday, the Reese’s Senior Bowl announced that star linebacker and defensive end Collin Oliver accepted an invite to play in the event. The Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 1 on NFL Network and will showcase some of the best from college football as they make the transition to the next level.
After suffering a lower right leg injury against Arkansas in Week 2, Oliver has not played since. Missing all of OSU’s past eight games, the Cowboys' defense has plummeted to be among the worst in the FBS.
Although OSU’s season has cratered in his absence, Oliver’s importance to his team is more glaring now than at any point before. Prior to his season-ending injury, Oliver had four tackles this season, including two tackles for loss and a sack.
With only two games played this season, Oliver is eligible to take a redshirt season and come back in 2025. However, his accepted Senior Bowl invite and expected inclusion in next week’s Senior Day festivities signal his career in Stillwater is over.
Although this season did not go as planned for Oliver or anyone else at OSU, he will leave campus as one of the best to ever suit up. Oliver is all over the Cowboys’ career lists.
Oliver will finish fourth in tackles for loss (40.5), seventh in tackles for loss yardage (198), fifth in sacks (23.5) and fifth in yards from sacks (167). His five forced fumbles narrowly miss the cut for a top 10 spot in that area.
Oliver’s freshman season also ranks seventh on the single-season sacks list with 11.5. His final regular season sack as a freshman was also the most memorable of his career, sacking Caleb Williams on fourth down in the final seconds to secure a Bedlam victory in Boone Pickens Stadium.
While Oliver won’t put on the OSU uniform again, his career will go down as one of the greatest in Cowboy history.
