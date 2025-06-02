Oklahoma State Commit Backed by Sooner Father
The year was 2000, and Jenks was taking on Tulsa Union in what would eventually become known as the "Kejuan Jones game." Jones scored on the final play of the game in one of the loudest high school football contests in Oklahoma history. Jones went on to have a stellar career for the Oklahoma Sooners, and if you want to know how proud he is of the program, all you have to do is ask.
"I have been a big-time Sooner fan and still am," Jones said. "When you have kids and they get a full-ride scholarship from your rival school, you gotta ride with your kid."
Jones had to trade in his crimson and cream for the orange of Oklahoma State thanks to his four-star son, Kaydin 'Batman' Jones.
"I will always be a Sooner, but when it comes to OSU football, it's all Pokes over OU football," Jones said.
Not many former athletes get the chance to watch their sons grow into next-level athletes, but that is exactly what Kejuan has going for him. KD Jones is a different kind of animal. The buzz around his potential has the Cowboys on the edge of their seats in anticipation for Jones' potential moving forward. Kaydin 'Batman' Jones recently caught up with OK State on SI to discuss Oklahoma State football and the recruiting process.
You are one of the top prospects in the nation. How have you been able to balance your everyday life with the attention you have been getting on the recruiting road?
"The every day life has been easy to handle, even more so since I have committed. Life has definitely chilled out."
During your recruiting with Oklahoma State, the skies were lit up with the orange bat signal. Where did the Batman nickname come from, and what is the story behind it?
"The nickname came from my pops (Kejaun). He called me Batman when I was in the second grade, and it has stuck with me ever since."
You recently made a visit to Oklahoma State. What was the vibe around the stadium, and what are you looking forward to most from Stillwater?
"The new coaching staff is definitely rebuilding and remodeling the Oklahoma State tradition for the better. You can feel the energy of the players being bought in. I am excited to be a part of a program like O-State."
You recently announced that you may be playing some defense this season at Jenks. Is that something that may carry over into your college career?
"I don't think I will have to play both sides of the ball at the next level, but if I'm ever needed, then it won't be a hard task to tackle."
There have been recent stirrings about who is the best in Oklahoma. All I care about is one simple question: KD Jones or Kejaun Jones?
"I still got to give it to my Pops."
A father's love for his son has never been more reassuring than the love shown by Kejaun Jones to his new Cowboy. From day one, Kejuan has been all in on the success of his son. He now proudly wears the Oklahoma State orange and is a major asset in the social media recruiting game. I recently asked Kejaun if he had any advice for parents who may find themselves in a similar situation.
"The best advice I can give a parent is to be involved and do your research on the schools and coaches. If they are serious about playing ball in college, then you need to be their biggest fan and best critic. Hold everyone to their word. Go Pokes baby!"