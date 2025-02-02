Oklahoma State Continues Heavy Recruitment of 2026 Class
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had their woes on the football field recently, but the way the coaching staff has tackled recruiting has fans of Cowboy football taking notice.
The Cowboys have signed 23 players in December with eight of those players already on campus. That includes five of the six junior college signees with three from the high school ranks. The Cowboys' 2025 recruits rank in the middle of the pack in both the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference.
The Class of 2025 still has some room to grow for Oklahoma State, with National Signing Day fast approaching. Until then head coach Mike Gundy and his staff have been on the road searching for a future Cowboy star.
Oklahoma State made the journey across the Red River recently on a visit with Georgetown, Texas, wide receiver Xavier Warren. Warren finished his junior season with 932 total yards on just over 50 touches. He finished the year with 13 total touchdowns, and the awards began to roll in. Warren was named to the All-District team as a wide receiver and also garnished an honorable mention all-state. Warren currently has seven Division I offers.
The Cowboys remained in the Lone Star State for their next big offer. In the heart of Wolfforth, Texas rest 2026 four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell. Campbell is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who has officially hit blue chip status with still another season of high school football to play.
He had a season to remember in 2024. He was a first team all district selection and for good reason. Campbell hauled in 81 receptions for 1,497 receiving yards. He scored 18 receiving touchdowns to lead Frenship High School. He was dangerous on the ground in 2024 finishing with 314 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Campbell polished off his offensive numbers with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
