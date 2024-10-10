Oklahoma State Continues to Slide in Big 12 Power Rankings
The Oklahoma State Cowboys' 0-3 start to Big 12 play. Fortunately, the program swept their three non-conference play, so they currently stand at 3-3, a solid .500 win percentage, on the season.
The problem? The Cowboys have to play the BYU Cougars after their bye week. The only good part about their current situation is that they have one week to fix their issues. BYU has burst onto the scene, though, and will certainly be in play to win the conference late in the season.
Following Week 6, 247Sports' Cody Nagel released his updated Big 12 Power Rankings. Fittingly, the Cowboys slid all the way down to No. 12 in the conference. Last week, they were ranked No. 9.
"There is a strong argument to be made about Oklahoma State being the most disappointing team in all of college football so far this season. The projected Big 12 title contender essentially eliminated itself from the race with an 0-3 start," Nagel explained.
Once Big 12 title-hopefuls, there was some slack given to Oklahoma State. They lost to Utah and Kansas State, two other title-hopeful programs. However, losing to West Virginia in Stillwater is inexcusable.
Where the Cowboys are headed is unknown. Changes could be coming in a bye week -- which could mean a handful of things. Is it a quarterback change? Staff changes? Making any significant moves during a season is a risk, but the program has lost three straight games.
Iowa State is ranked atop the conference, followed by Kansas State and Texas Tech. The Big 12 rankings, as of right now, is far from what anyone could have expected before the season. BYU is ranked No. 4, Arizona is just behind them at No. 5 and Utah has slid down to No. 6.
The Big 12 table certainly looks different than anyone could have expected, but that's what is unique about the new-look conference.
