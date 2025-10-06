Oklahoma State Cornerback LaDainian Fields is Ready to Shine
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had all but tucked their head this past Saturday on the road against the Arizona Wildcats. The score was 38-6 early in the fourth quarter, and the Pokes were looking for any signs of life from their football team. A redshirt freshman from Del City was about to give the Cowboys just the spark they needed moving forward.
The Arizona offense had been rolling all night, and it was looking to tack on some more points with just over eight minutes left on the clock in the fourth period. The Wildcat quarterback stepped back into the pocket and fired a short pass to his receiver at the 45-yard line. But a Cowboy looking for a shot in the lineup was about to make the biggest play of his collegiate career.
Cornerback LaDainian Fields stepped in front of the short pass and returned his first career interception 55 yards for Oklahoma State's first defensive touchdown of the season. It was one of the lone bright spots for Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Fields has mainly been relegated to special teams in 2025 following a redshirt season in 2024. He entered Saturday's matchup against Arizona with one tackle (Baylor). He would leave Saturday with the biggest play of the day for the Pokes and leaving the Cowboy faithful asking one question: Why has Fields not been in the lineup?
Fields is the cousin of Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields, and both had tremendous high school careers at Del City. LaDainian led the Eagles with 1,248 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns and also logged 40 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He was a top 100 prospect out of high school and chose Oklahoma State over TCU, Kansas State, UTSA and Army, just to name a few.
Now in his first official season on the field for Oklahoma State, Fields has opened some eyes in Stillwater. He now is tied for the team lead in interceptions and fourth on the team in pass breakups. Fields let his play do the talking on Saturday and now enters the conversation as a potential starter moving forward in 2025.
The Pokes have been torched in the secondary this season. Oklahoma State has given up 260 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 21st-worst in the nation. They are looking for playmakers in the secondary and they may have found an answer in LaDainian Fields. For a kid searching for a chance, he may have punched his ticket to the front of the line.