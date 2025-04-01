Oklahoma State Could be in For Bounce-Back Season in 2025
Oklahoma State was one of the most disappointing teams in college football last season, but it has a chance to flip the script in 2025.
The Cowboys entered the 2024 season with some of the highest expectations in the Mike Gundy era. After making the Big 12 Championship Game in 2023, another trip to Arlington and potentially a trip to the College Football Playoff were well within reach.
With so many returning starters, the Cowboys had one of the most experienced and veteran teams in the Big 12 and the country. Add in the star power of Ollie Gordon on offense and the linebacker duo of Nick Martin and Collin Oliver on the other side, and the Cowboys were destined to be among the best in the nation.
Injuries and overall struggles led to one of the worst years in OSU history instead. Considering the expectations, the 3-9 season might be the most disappointing year in program history.
With that season firmly in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys have a chance to reset and turn things around in 2025. With so many starters from last season’s team on the way out and a number of coaching changes, the transfer portal played a massive role in building this OSU roster.
With some other young talent that was already in Stillwater getting an opportunity to flourish next season, the Cowboys might be able to break through. After all, if anything has been consistent under Gundy, it’s been his teams’ ability to exceed expectations in what is supposed to be a down year.
While the Cowboys will almost certainly fail to exceed expectations to the extent they did in 2023 and make the conference championship, getting back to a bowl game would be a solid start for the Pokes. Considering where OSU might stand in the Big 12 next season, it might be able to flirt with 10 wins if things can go its way.
Overall, the Cowboys are desperate for a bounce-back season and might have the tools in place to make it happen. Only time will tell how the Cowboys fare, but there should be at least some optimism for a program that many are ready to write off.