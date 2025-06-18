Oklahoma State Could Flip 2026 Defensive Recruit
Despite losing 2026 edge rusher Jaylen Stewart this past week to Illinois, which bumped the Oklahoma State Cowboys' 2026 class down to No. 39 in 247Sports’ team rankings, the Cowboys have played spoiler of their own this week, but to the Kansas Jayhawks instead.
After a visit to Stillwater, 2026 defensive lineman Landen Anderson announced his decommitment from Kansas, giving Cowboy fans hope that he could be flipped to Oklahoma State.
An Oklahoma native, Anderson currently ranks as the No. 6 player in Oklahoma and No. 495 player in the 2026 class according to On3’s Industry Ranking.
He plays for Edmond Santa Fe, and if that sounds familiar to OSU fans not familiar with the Oklahoma area, it is for good reason. It is also the high school where the Cowboys found Calvin Bundage, Trace Ford and Collin Oliver, so it is clear the bridge from ESF to OSU could still be intact if the Cowboys can land a commitment from Anderson.
In his junior season, Anderson was credited with 83 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a sack in nine games. He also has offers from Arizona State, Maryland and UNLV, along with several other schools.
Oklahoma State offered Anderson back in January of this year, and essentially is back in the mix for the defensive recruit. If Mike Gundy and his staff can land this flip, it could help boost the Cowboys recruiting class rank back up, but fans will have to wait and see if Anderson ultimately decides to stay home to play football in 2026.