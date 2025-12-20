How Important Is The Transfer Portal For The Cowboys?

Even without football being played, the Cowboys' problems seem to be growing larger.

After a 1-11 season, it was almost certain that some of the Pokes would leave and test their luck in the transfer portal. However, now that the Cowboys are officially leaving the team, the damage appears to be greater than expected.

As of Saturday morning, 33 players have entered the transfer portal, the most out of any team in college football. Not just any players, either, as big names such as Shamar Rigby, Josh Ford and Wendell Gregory have entered their names in the portal.

With the volume and talent of players lost, Eric Morris and his new staff will have to go all in during the 15-day window starting Jan. 2.

With the addition of Morris and his staff, the Cowboys can expect a migration of players coming from North Texas that will join their coach. However, if this is the case, the Cowboys will have to wait a bit longer for good news, as only one North Texas player is officially in the portal.

There have been rumors of the North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins entering the portal after the Mean Green’s bowl game, and the Cowboys are chomping at the bit for the official news.

BREAKING: North Texas star QB Drew Mestemaker is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Mestemaker led the country with 4,129 passing yards this season👀https://t.co/rudZLeQvTS pic.twitter.com/7WwORi5FeD — On3 (@On3sports) December 16, 2025

These can’t be the only points of focus, though, as Oklahoma State is in full rebuild mode with the lack of success the past two seasons. OSU has seven offensive linemen and eight defensive backs who have entered the portal and will need to fill these holes with incoming players.

Not only will it be Morris' job to bring in new additions to Stillwater, but he must continue to fight to keep key players who could make an impact. Gregory entering the portal was a heartbreaker for the Pokes, as he was an upcoming star for the Cowboys’ front seven. This doesn’t mean he’s automatically gone, and Morris and staff will have a chance to bring him back.

In today’s age of college football, the transfer portal is a necessity for any team that wants a chance to compete at any level. This is no different for the Cowboys, and with two seasons of no conference wins, Morris will need to bring in key playmakers to turn OSU’s reputation around.

The countdown is on, with the transfer portal set to be activated in less than two weeks, and when it begins, it will determine the type of season Oklahoma State has.