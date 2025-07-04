Oklahoma State Could Struggle to Replace Star Transfer in 2025
Oklahoma State has hopes of turning things around next season, but that could have been easier if one star stuck around for another year.
After going 3-9 last season, the Cowboys had to deal with arguably the most hectic offseason in program history. With a massive overhaul of the coaching staff under Mike Gundy and dozens of players departing and arriving, the Cowboys had an offseason that won’t be forgotten any time soon.
While the offseason was memorable and featured some exciting new faces coming to Stillwater, the Cowboys will dearly miss their top receiver from last season. Amid all of the chaos that came with the offseason, OSU lost some key players to the transfer portal, including De’Zhaun Stribling.
Stribling spent two seasons with the Cowboys, but 2024 was his only full season after he missed most of the 2023 campaign with a broken hand. While OSU’s season didn’t go as planned, Stribling was a massive bright spot.
The receiver played in all 12 games for the Cowboys, racking up 52 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Averaging 17 yards per catch, Stribling was always a deep threat for the Cowboys, even in a season where the offseason was often stagnant.
And that’s what could make his departure sting even more when he inevitably begins to find success at Ole Miss next season. Stribling’s talent on the field was unquestioned, and while he was unable to single handedly drag OSU to wins, he is a winning player.
With the Cowboys being so committed to making big changes for next season, Stribling could have been the face of returning players and been a true star coming into next season. Instead, he chose to play in the SEC and get some more exposure for his likely upcoming leap to the NFL.
It’s impossible to blame Stribling for deciding to leave, considering all of the issues OSU had after last season. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the Cowboys will be reeling from his departure at some point next season.
There’s still a chance that the Cowboys find a way to make up for his loss and others, but Stribling’s star power is something OSU will likely be missing in 2025.