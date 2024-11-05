Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley on Track to Make History at TCU
One of Oklahoma State’s best ever will have a chance to solidify his status as a legend.
Coming into the 2024 season, Brennan Presley looked poised for a big final year in Stillwater. As the senior leader on the Cowboys, Presley had an opportunity to be a top option for a College Football Playoff contender.
However, the Cowboys have lost six straight and are narrowly holding onto hope to make a bowl game. While OSU has not lived up to its expectations in any way, Presley has been one of the lone consistent bright spots.
Last season, Presley caught a Big 12-leading 101 passes for 991 yards and six touchdowns. His impressive season helped him earn a spot on the preseason Biletnikoff watch list and inch him closer to a Cowboy legend.
Rashaun Woods holds the OSU career receptions record with 293. Already fourth on the list entering this season, Presley has added 62 receptions for 595 yards and seven touchdowns through the first nine games.
OSU’s offense and quarterback situation has been rocky throughout conference play, but Presley has been a reliable target, regardless of who is under center. With Alan Bowman probably set to start in Fort Worth, he could be the one to deliver record-tying and record-breaking passes this weekend.
With 287 career receptions, Presley needs six catches to tie Woods and seven to cement his spot at No. 1. Including a six-catch performance against Arizona State, Presley has six games with at least six catches this season but only four with at least seven.
If Presley can’t earn the record on Saturday, he could be setting up for a storybook performance. After playing at TCU, OSU will get a bye before playing against Texas Tech on senior day in Stillwater.
Regardless of how many catches Presley has on Saturday, if he can stay healthy, breaking the record will be a matter of when, not if.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Opens Steve Lutz Era With Win Over Green Bay
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.