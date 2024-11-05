Oklahoma State Opens Steve Lutz Era With Win Over Green Bay
Oklahoma State’s newest era is off to an encouraging start.
OSU beat Green Bay 89-76 on Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Coming into the game, OSU was a heavy favorite but struggled early before pulling away in the second half.
After leading by only one point at halftime, OSU outscored Green Bay 31-13 to begin the second half. After the Cowboys seized control, they never allowed Green Bay to get fully back into the contest.
While OSU’s roster was built heavily through the transfer portal this offseason, the longest-tenured Cowboy still shined to open his fourth season in Stillwater. Bryce Thompson scored a game-high 22 points and was the lone Cowboy from last season featured in the starting lineup.
Former Cowboy point guard Doug Gottlieb coached his first game at Green Bay after OSU passed on him for the position for the third time in the past decade this offseason. Making a point of beginning his coaching career in Gallagher-Iba Arena, it was no surprise that Gottlieb’s team was ready to throw an early punch.
After Green Bay extended its lead to seven in the opening minutes, OSU quickly climbed back and played a competitive first half. Anthony Roy and Marcus Hall combined for 27 of Green Bay’s first-half points, helping their team fight in a road opener.
Although Khalil Brantley’s wild one-legged 3-pointer to end the first half came after the buzzer, it still gave the OSU crowd a burst of energy, still taking a 39-38 lead into halftime. While Brantley’s impressive shot didn’t extend OSU’s lead before halftime, the Cowboys had no issues building their lead in the second half.
The Cowboys will look to build on their season-opening win on Sunday when St. Thomas visits Stillwater.
