Oklahoma State QB Wins Award After Strong Week 3 Performance
Alan Bowman is taking home some hardware after arguably his best outing in a Pokes jersey.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are rolling into Big 12 play with a perfect 3-0 record following a strong performance in Week 3. Oklahoma State defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 45-10 as they're going to be able to ride some momentum into a matchup vs. No. 12 Utah on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Bowman came away as one of the Walter Camp National Players of Week, joined by Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland. En route to the recognition, Bowman completed 24 of his 31 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns -- though he does have an interception to his name from the contest.
Bowman showed exactly how he can play his role within the offense. Wide receivers Brennan Presley, De'Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley are stars -- and depth like Talyn Shettron proved to be helpful. The seventh-year quarterback simply has to get them the ball.
Tulsa, like Arkansas, stacked the box and made superstar running back Ollie Gordon their focal point in their defensive scheme. This is going to allow Bowman to torch the defense and get his star receivers the ball, as he did last Saturday.
Bowman is seemingly finding his stride at the perfect time. The Cowboys, as mentioned, host the No. 12 Utah Utes on Saturday to open up Big 12 play. No matter the result, the game will be a tone-setter. How Utah covers the Cowboys, and how Bowman takes advantage of that, could certainly determine the result in Stillwater.
